Onamia Academy (O.A.) Principal Jenny Stumpf addressed the Onamia School Board at their Sept. 19 meeting, held in the media room at the high school.
Stumpf reported, “We have had a great start to the school year. Forty-four percent of our students are new to us this school year, so we have spent a lot of time getting to know the students and going over routines and procedures.”
The beginning of the school year is also when O.A. does their placement tests. Seventy-six percent of the students are on individualized education plans (IEPs) “We usually expect around 90 percent, so this year is a little lower than normal,” Stumpf said. Thirty-nine percent of students need a new IEP because they are new to the school or need a change in special education setting on their IEP.
“We celebrated finishing the first week of school by having a celebration with the students. We were going to go outside and play all school games, but because of the weather (rain) we stayed inside and played games and had freezies in the classrooms,” Stumpf said.
“This is one of our new traditions we started last year to help build relationships at the beginning of the school year among staff and students,” Stumpf added. This year, O.A. is implementing a career exploration class. Besides exploring careers, the students are also learning about daily living activities, employment skills and social skills.
This class covers many topics that need to be addressed for special education students once they enter grade nine. “So far this class has been a hit from the guys,” Stumpf added.
“We’re also celebrating homecoming, we haven’t done that in the past, but we feel like we should celebrate homecoming as these guys are in high school and they should get to have a homecoming as well,” Stumpf said. Those activities are slated for next week.
All students at O.A. have taken the STAR reading and math test or another placement test to help staff create IEPs for the students. “We are also reviewing transcripts to make sure we place students in the correct classes,” Stumpf said.
“This year we are looking at doing credit recovery classes after school since there wasn’t enough time to schedule that during the day, so we can help the guys who are behind. We currently have five seniors, but we know several students will be discharged before the end of the school year.”
Stumpf concluded with a nod to the staff. “The staff at the Academy has been wonderful as the school year has started up from shifting around students as class sizes get too big, changing the staff schedule, changing what they are teaching, and supporting each other when we are down staff. They are an amazing group of educators, and we have a good group of kids as well.”
Chair Virgil Wind then asked what the enrollment number was at the Academy. Stumpf replied, “We got a new student today from the high school, but we are sending another to the high school so that will put us at 39.”
