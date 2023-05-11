Onamia Academy (OA) principal Jennifer Stumpf gave her report at the April Onamia school board meeting held in the media center on Monday, April 17 in the high school.

As an April Fool’s joke, OA had the students practice a flood drill. “We talked about what would happen if water got to the second floor of the school and we needed to prepare. The students rolled their pants up to their knees so their clothes would stay dry and stood on their chairs or sat on their desks so they would be higher up in the classroom. It took a while for some of them to realize that water would never flood to the second floor. We had a lot of laughs,” Stumpf said. 

