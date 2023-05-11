Onamia Academy (OA) principal Jennifer Stumpf gave her report at the April Onamia school board meeting held in the media center on Monday, April 17 in the high school.
As an April Fool’s joke, OA had the students practice a flood drill. “We talked about what would happen if water got to the second floor of the school and we needed to prepare. The students rolled their pants up to their knees so their clothes would stay dry and stood on their chairs or sat on their desks so they would be higher up in the classroom. It took a while for some of them to realize that water would never flood to the second floor. We had a lot of laughs,” Stumpf said.
OA has already done their MCA’s for the year. “Students have worked very hard on them, we wanted to start early because we have some students coming and going.” They are also starting their “STAR” reading and math tests “to check students’ progress from the beginning of the year to the end, and this also determines whether they have to go to summer school or not.”
Stumpf added, “We brought 17 students over for the Mall Rats concert. It was a reward for our level three students (good behavior). The youth had a great time, they love being involved with the activities at the high school; it’s a special treat for our students.”
OA’s graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in the Onamia high school gym. “We gave the seniors the option if they wanted to have it at OA or the high school, they decided on the high school.” This year, Nexus will be hosting the reception after the graduation back at their building.
Stumpf said last year they bought a variety of K’Nex building kits for the science class. As part of a unit on motion, the students used the kits to build roller coasters. “When the roller coasters went down they had to make sure they didn’t fall off the tracks. So that was a pretty cool unit, we had a lot of fun with that,” Stumpf concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.