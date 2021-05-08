Onamia and Isle schools have expanded their partnership, as of the fall of 2021, to co-op all remaining extracurricular activities, and I couldn’t be more excited for our students, coaches, advisors, families, and both school communities! Great moments are fast-approaching for the unpaired activities to join the strong tradition that has already been established by the Raider Nation wrestling, cross country, girls track, boys and girls golf, and softball teams.
I wanted to share the news about the expanded co-op for all athletics and activities and provide a few positive insights about the benefits of this co-op for all students at both schools as well as both school communities.
When I was first given an opportunity to serve as a superintendent, a great mentor once told me, “If you always follow these four words, the school district will flourish and grow. The four most important words should be at the core of everything you do in school leadership.”
These words are simply: “What’s Best for Kids?” After a great deal of in-depth analysis by both school districts, I believe without a doubt that this co-op is best for all students in both schools.
The programs that will be combined for next year include: volleyball, football, cross country, speech, wrestling, boys basketball, girls basketball, girls track, boys and girls golf, baseball, and softball. Discussions for combining both the One Act Play and Knowledge Bowl are currently in progress.
I have no doubt that the Mille Lacs Raiders Co-op will be great for both schools and both communities. The main benefit includes expanding opportunities for all kids at the Onamia and Isle schools. This co-op and partnership will expand opportunities for more students to participate in athletics and fine arts by offering more levels of participation. The Raiders will be able to field teams at all competitive levels: 7th grade, 8th grade, C Squad, JV, and Varsity; this allows students to compete at the appropriate levels. The number of participants should grow along with the number of youth programs, adding stability to each sport and activity. Both schools will also continue to provide high-quality opportunities in the fine arts.
Additionally, this co-op will allow for students from both schools to build relationships and lifelong friendships, as well as relationships with a wider variety of coaches and staff. This will bring the two communities together in the spirit of competition and memorable games, meets, matches, and events.
The team name for all sports and activities will be the Mille Lacs Raiders and the colors will be black, gold, and red (in homage to both Onamia and Isle school colors). New logos are being created, new uniforms ordered and coaches are being interviewed and hired. The momentum is really building and will culminate next fall with that first Mille Lacs Raiders football game, volleyball match, and cross country meet!
I am so thrilled for the students and communities of both Isle and Onamia Schools, and I can already sense the excitement and smell the popcorn at these first fall games and events! Students and schools will come together in the spirit of opportunity and competition, and I look forward to watching the Mille Lacs Raider Nation expand its strong tradition of training, competition, and fun!
GO! Raiders!
JJ Vold is a Messenger guest columnist and the superintendent at Onamia Schools.
