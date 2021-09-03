It’s that time of year again: the start of the new school year. Onamia and Isle schools are gearing up for the 2021-22 school year after coming out from under a pandemic year which many have described as the toughest year ever on both teachers and students.
Though both Isle and Onamia schools plan to adjust as needed to rising COVID cases, they both plan to return to business as usual this school year.
As predicted, last year was different from any year prior. But with hopes of moving on from the pandemic, with a few new tools in the toolbox should COVID rear its ugly head, the teachers have been working hard to prepare classrooms and curriculum to tend to our most precious assets.
We salute both the veteran and new teachers and wish you the best as you each take the reins in your classroom this year!
To learn a bit about the new teachers, The Messenger has posed a set of questions for them as follows.
Onamia new teachers
Kelly Etzel,
high school FACs teacher
Previous teaching background: I taught in Onamia for one year then went to Aitkin where I have been teaching for the past six years.
College education: Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa
Hometown: Larchwood, Iowa
Family: I have six children, seven grandchildren and I got married to Scott Etzel this summer.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Meeting new students and trying some new ideas with the curriculum.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I like to bake, garden, read, make cool stuff, and spend time with my family.
Dan Fischer,
K-8 dean of students
Previous teaching background: 10 years School Counseling Brainerd School District (6 years at Brainerd High School and 4 years at Forestview Middle School).
College education: UMD, UWS (Wisconsin-Superior) and St. Mary’s University
Hometown: Pierz, MN
Family: I live with my wife and two kids Gavin (4) and Josephine, (18 months) in Baxter.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to meeting new people and working with the students and families in Onamia.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I love to spend time camping with family, being at the lake, watching and playing sports, and golf!
Jessica Hanson,
5th/6th grade English teacher
Previous teaching background: 6th, 5th, 4th and 3rd grade teaching
College education: K-6 Elementary Education
Hometown: St. Joseph, Minn.
Family: Parents, 3 siblings, 1 dog
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Getting to know the culture
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I love dogs, especially corgis! I also enjoy being on the lake, reading and video games.
Madison Husom,
high school math teacher
Previous teaching background: This is my first year teaching!
College education: I attended Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minn. and received a major in elementary education and a minor in pre-primary education.
Hometown: I grew up and went to school in Onamia.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to teaching at the same school that I went to. I have dreamed of being a teacher since I was in kindergarten, so I am just so excited to get the school year started.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I enjoy playing volleyball and I get to coach the C-Squad volleyball team for the Mille Lacs Raiders this year. I also love spending time with my family and friends.
Samantha Motz,
online elementary teacher
Previous teaching background: Two years at a private school in St. Peter, Minn. and one year of subbing in Pierz .
College Education: Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Minnesota State University Mankato
Hometown: Stacy, Minn.
Family: I live in Onamia and I have a twin sister named Amanda.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to working in a new district with new colleagues and finding ways to make online teaching fun and engaging.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I like to read, do puzzles, bake, and take long walks.
Beth Nohner,
kindergarten teacher
Previous teaching background: Ten years with Mille Lacs Early Education, as a lead teacher and an education specialist
College education: St. Cloud State University
Hometown: Zimmerman
Family: Husband, Jake, and two children.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Teaching kindergarteners! They are fun to work with!
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Crafting, gardening/canning and four-wheeling. My favorite thing to do is play board or card games with family.
Natasha Sheely,
special education teacher
Previous teaching background: My first teaching job was in North Minneapolis working at an elementary charter school. I then transitioned to working at a performance arts high school in Eden Prairie. This will be my fifth year teaching.
College education: I have a bachelor’s of science degree from UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. I then went to Minnesota State University-Mankato for my teaching and masters degree.
Hometown: I was born and lived my first four years of my life in White Bear Lake, but then moved to Lindstrom where I spent the rest of my adolescence.
Family: I have a brother who lives in California. Both of my parents reside in Minnesota. I got married in 2019 to my husband. I have a dog named Louie who is a fluffy husky boy!
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I’m looking forward to building rapport and discovering and harvesting new relationships with staff and students.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: One of my interests outside teaching is going to concerts. I love going to rock and metal shows. I enjoy traveling and do so as much as I can. I’m a huge foodie and love going to new restaurants. Other interests include: plants, meditation, yoga, hiking, biking, cooking, and writing poetry.
Jon Thompson,
behavioral interventionist
Previous teaching background: Two years Industrial Arts in Isle and Aitkin
College education: Rasmussen College-justice/legal studies and Bethel University, pursuing SPED
Hometown: Sauk Rapids
Family: wife, 5 kids, 2 German Shepherds, 2 cats, a fish and a hedgehog!
What are you looking forward to with the new job? The challenge, experience and opportunity
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Hunting, fishing, drawing, drumming, writing.
Isle new teachers
Lori Anderson,
first grade teacher
Previous teaching background: I spent five years teaching second grade in Isle, three years teaching first grade at McGregor, and one year at Willow River teaching ADSIS and fifth/sixth grade reading.
College education: Graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a BA in elementary education and a minor in social studies and special education.
Hometown: I grew up in a small town in southern Minnesota called Welcome. I moved to Moose Lake in 1985 and have been there since.
Family: I have a husband named Gary. We have two grown children, Tyler and Taylor. We also have a cat named Jr.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to several things this year. First is getting to know my students and their families. I am also looking forward to hopefully having a non-COVID year. And last, I am very excited to be back working/teaching with such wonderful staff/administration at Isle School
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I enjoy hiking, running, gardening, spending time with family, visiting book stores, and reading.
Annie Corbett,
high school math teacher
Previous teaching background: I taught a college math course at the University of Mary last fall, and I was a long-term substitute for math at Little Falls High School this spring. This will be my first full year of teaching.
College education: BS in Math Education from University of Mary
Hometown: Pierz
Family: two older brothers, one of which is a teacher, and a younger sister
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to positively impacting the lives of my students by helping them grow as individuals and in their understanding of math.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Running, crocheting, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family.
Tim Corbett,
ALC coordinator/teacher
Previous teaching background: I taught in the Little Falls school district for the past 14 years, spending time in the high, middle, and alternative schools within the district. I worked extensively with at risk and struggling students and pioneered a peer helping program in the classroom. I also coached baseball, softball, and spent 14 years as the head girls swimming and diving coach.
College education: University of Saint Thomas, B.A. in Psychology, and teaching license in Social Studies
Hometown: I was born and raised in Staples, Minn. and graduated from Staples High School.
Family: My wife of 32 years, Bridget, and I have four adult children, Charlie, Will, Annie, and Katie. Bridget is a Math teacher at the Brainerd alternative school. Charlie is a computer programmer in the Cities. Will will be teaching sixth grade at Saint John’s Area School in Foley. Annie is the new Math teacher at Isle (I am looking forward to our drive together each day). Katie will be a junior Business major at the University of Mary in Bismarck.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am very excited to join the Isle School District as the coordinator of the Alternative Learning Center. My passion as a coach was to help athletes realize that their potential was higher than they had imagined. My passion as a teacher is the same. Too many students have given up on themselves and I have spent my time as a teacher helping them prove to themselves that they can accomplish more than they had previously believed possible. The more members of the Isle School District that I meet, the more excited I am to join the staff.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I love fishing (summer and winter) and hunting (mostly deer) and have been a Firearms Safety Instructor for over fifteen years. I enjoy auctions, playing chess, sewing (really), and playing games (mostly cards) with my family. We have a tendency to adjust the rules of games to make things more interesting.
Erika Ehrich,
third grade teacher
Previous teaching background: Previously taught 3rd Grade in New Prague MN
College education: Undergrad at Winona State University and Grad at University of Minnesota
Hometown: Onamia
Family: Husband, Bill, and Daughter, Kami
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Meeting new families and working with students, collaborating with a new staff.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Gardening, working in the yard, walking, spending time with family and friends.
Emily Kringen,
school counselor
Previous teaching background: School Based Mental Health Services
College education: Bachelor’s in Psychology at University of Minnesota Duluth & Master’s in School Counseling at St. Cloud State University
Hometown: Big Lake, Minn.
Family: Husband - David & Dog - Jesse
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Working with students to foster academic, career, and personal success!
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Travel, mental health advocacy, social justice, crossword puzzles, camping, baking, and animals of any kind!
Orlando Ponce,
check & connect
Previous teaching background: Experience in child and teenage home programs, sports camps, and youth clubs.
College education: Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Physical Education/Exercise Science
Hometown: Hialeah, FL
Family: A beautiful and blessed family of many. Children are Samson, Belle, Ezekiel, Victor, and Wife, Tina.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? The opportunity to grow in and out of the classroom with the Isle School District and the families in our community.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Jesus, learning, cooking, spending quality time with my wife, family and dogs, running our family business, ROI, elbow grease and brain power.
