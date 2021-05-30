All the athletic teams of Onamia and Isle High Schools are scheduled to become paired programs in the next school year. Those pairings can not come soon enough for one of Onamia’s more struggling sports: the Spring sport of baseball.
OHS baseball did well in the 1960s and 70s when they played in a weaker conference than now, and many of their non-conference foes were very beatable.
There was another variable those Onamia teams had back then that is lacking today: Those teams 50 years ago had the benefit of being able to field squads made up of seasoned teen players from west of town who attended Onamia High due to no open enrollment. Many of those young men played lots of town ball during the summer months in the Pierz, Lastrup, Buckman and Hillman areas, developing skills that carried over to the Spring season. With the help of those seasoned players, OHS won conference titles and propelled their long-time coach Tom Kane into the Minnesota Coaches Association Hall of Fame with his over 200 wins.
But, even back then, Onamia had trouble when it came to advancing in post-season play. The main bump in the road for the then Onamia Warriors decades ago was the fact that there was no class system in baseball in the 1970s, which meant teams such as Isle, Onamia, Crosier and Ogilvie were part of District 18 which included Elk River, Anoka, Coon Rapids and other Twin City suburbs that were so much larger than the Mille Lacs County small schools of the north. But, even with the eventual introduction of the three-class system in baseball, Onamia has found it hard most recently to not only compete in their conference, but also get past the first round of Section 5A tournaments.
If one were to look for reasons these days for the drop-off in quality baseball at OHS, one might cite these: decreased enrollment, especially from the area 10 miles west of town; decreased summer play by teens on diamonds throughout the area; and maybe, just plain lack of interest in the sport.
Any coach of a spring-time sport will admit, that a player does not fully develop the skills of golf, softball or baseball during the brief six weeks of the spring season. Those skills are honed during the summer months mainly by playing.
With those negatives a reality, Onamia has recently had trouble fielding a 9-man team of experienced, quality players. “We have many times had to field 9th- or even 8th-graders on our varsity teams because of lack of numbers in the senior high,” Onamia head coach Jason Runyan claimed. “We’ve had some good players come through the program, but we’ve always seemed to be missing a complete set of nine varsity-level players.”
That is where pairing with Isle may help the situation at OHS in the future. “I think both our teams have looked at each other over the years and said, ‘if we only had one or two or three of the guys on the other team we would be way more competitive”’ Runyan said. “Hopefully, when we're able to combine schools, we will have quality players who are ready to play at the varsity level and help us compete better in our conference and our section.”
