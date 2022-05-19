The Onamia City Council is in charge of giving the go-a-head to two rather large undertakings in their town: signing off on the multi-million-dollar, 31-unit Red Willow housing development just east of town and okaying the sale of three adjoining parcels of land totaling 275 x 200 square feet on Main Street, which is destined to become the home of a Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar store.
The Council recently agreed on the specifics of the Red Willow development and ground will soon be broken on that project.
The Council, at their May meeting, was also ready to okay the sale of the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar land, but they discovered a discrepancy in one of the three lots, and decided to delay the sale until that discrepancy is resolved.
In other action during the May meeting, the Council heard reports for its various department heads.
Fire Chief Bruce Pederson asked the Council to okay his request to advertise openings for a few more fire-fighters to augment his current crew of 21. He also said his department is prepping for their roles in the Onamia Days Grand Parade and following graduation ceremonies, leading the Onamia High graduating class in a short jaunt from the high school several blocks north and then west, not to include interfering with traffic on Main Street.
Maintenance department head, Gene Falconer, told the Council that plans are underway to pave a three-block stretch of Railroad Avenue — a stretch that has been prepped since last fall — and that same paving company will be doing patch work on several spots in town that were broken up due to ruptured pipes during winter.
Falconer also mentioned that work will begin on building the new water-treatment plant on the site of the present tennis courts, and that several trees will need to be removed. He said trees will be planted on that site to replace those removed.
Police Chief Amy Mattison, in her report mentioned her department had an increase in responses this month as compared to two months ago. She said her department has seen a spike in the number of pet or dog-related complaints, saying that this was “getting to be an issue” in town. She said reminders about how to deal with pets, and dogs in particular, will be delivered to residents.
Mattison invited the Council to view two additions to her department: the new vehicle, a Dodge Dorango, that is now part of their fleet, and the renovation of her department’s office located in City Hall, which included several new pieces of furniture and a repainting of the entire room.
She also mentioned how her complete staff will most likely be on hand during the Onamia Days Celebration on June 10, 11 and 12.
Speaking of the Onamia Days event, Mayor Marge Agnew announced that the Grand Marshals for Onamia Days 2022 would be Bill and Julie Hill.
The mayor also said there would be a “Local Hero” honored during the Grand Parade and that “Hero” would be Onamia School District teacher Sarah Lancaster who recently was named “Teacher of the Year” for the State of Minnesota.
She will be paraded down Main Street so locals can give her her due.
The Council also agreed to consider increasing the term limit for the town mayor from two to four years. This topic will be on an agenda for discussion and consideration in the coming months.
The Council took time to praise the work done by retired city maintenance department head, Bill Konze, who recently passed away. They also wished to let people know that there will be a “Celebration of life” gathering for Bill at the Depot Library on Sunday, June 19, from 1-3 p.m. Konze was very much involved in preserving the old town depot and helping provide a park surrounding that site in downtown Onamia.
