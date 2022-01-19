The agenda for the January regular meeting of the Onamia City Council looked to be short, but ended up lasting two hours, with discussion on several topics taking up the bulk of the time.
With the ensuing ground-breaking of the proposed 30-unit Red Willow Estates scheduled for this coming spring, a Development Agreement with Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV), the developers of the housing complex, was discussed by the Council.
The Council agreed that MLCV was very much interested in making sure they stayed within their budget constraints, but the Council had some concerns about some of the wording in the latest rendition of the Developer’s Agreement and also expressed ideas about what “amenities” could or should be added to the project.
Concerning the wording in the agreement, the Council suggested the terms “should” or “may” with regard to amenities the Council listed as necessary in the development be changed to “will” to ensure those additions to the project be carried out. Several Council members assumed there would be families with children living in the units and hoped the developers would consider installing family-friendly amenities such as play-ground equipment, picnic tables and possibly a community garden on the grounds.
The Council also wanted to clarify whether the complex was to have a “Property Manager” or a “Residence Live-in Caretaker” on hand 24-7.
The city must still approve an abatement will be voted on at a future meeting so building can begin on the project. The City must still approve an abatement resolution for this project, but only after a public hearing.
In the police report portion of the meeting, Police Chief, Bob Matzke, who will be retiring as of Feb. 11 after serving on the city force for 25 years and three months, told the Council he extended his stay long enough so the incoming chief, Amy Mattison, could conclude her military leave which ends on Feb. 7. Matzke, who plans on living in the area after retirement, also agreed to be on hand or on call for any emergencies that may arise in the foreseeable future. Councilman Bill Hill, who chairs the Police Department Committee, praised Matzke for his work over the years and this was seconded by the other members of the Council.
A long portion of the meeting concerned the proposed purchase of two new vehicles for the maintenance department.
In a compelling presentation by maintenance worker Josh True, who painted a picture of the bad and unfixable condition of the cities two main work vehicles, he suggested the purchase of two brand new trucks whose combined cost would be $114,000.
True, whom the city recognizes as an ace mechanic by trade and has worked hard to keep the existing trucks on the road, trusted his assessment of the current condition of both vehicles and the Council eventually, after being able to locate the funds, voted to purchase the two new trucks.
The Parks committee chair, Joe Boeringa mentioned that the city skating rink is open to the public. He also mentioned that an inspector specializing in safety of park equipment would be spending some time reviewing the equipment in the city’s several parks. Top on the list of equipment to check would be the high slide in one park and the springs under an apparatus.
The Council is still looking at several sites where they might build a new tennis court, following the demolition of the current court due to the erection of a new water treatment plant.
