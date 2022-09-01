Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew presided over a Parks Planning Meeting last week where the general public was encouraged to present their suggestions with regard to the relocation of several city park facilities.
Two parcels of land owned by the city of Onamia and currently used as recreational parks, have been repurposed by the city council. The tennis courts located in a city park have been designated as the site of a new water treatment plant — a project scheduled to begin within the coming months. The other site, located on east Main Street, which is currently the home of the winter skating rink, a basketball facility and a skate-boarding park, has been sold to a convenience store chain, which will soon be clearing that land for development.
Months ago, as the Onamia City Council prepared for development of these parcels, they took note of the fact they would be abandoning key recreational park facilities and promised concerned citizens they would find new venues within the city for these amenities with citizen input.
That promise to allow citizen input with regard to moving the tennis court, the basketball hoop, along with the skating and skateboarding areas was carried out on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23 when several council members were present at city hall to discuss with area citizens possible places to relocate the vacated sporting spots.
Presiding over the meeting was Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew and park commissioner on the council, Joe Boeringa, along with two men from the city’s maintenance department.
Agnew stated three main reasons for this inaugural meeting: Making sure the city does not lose sight of the vacated park space, to help identify city land available for relocating the vacating venues and to get audience input as to what they would like to see in the sites chosen for relocation. Agnew identified the five current park spaces, including the city park, Herington Park, the skate park, the Soo Line Ball field and adjoining property and Klondike Korner. Of those, the mayor, along with the city maintenance men, suggested the remainder of the city park not taken up by the new treatment plant and the Soo Line Ball Field might be the best qualified for the new facilities.
Maintenance chief Gene Falconer said he envisioned an activities complex near the present ball field which could house the skate park, the skating rink, basketball court, and tennis court. Falconer also said, because the land has water and sewer connections, he thought bathrooms would be a possibility to serve that property.
The floor was then given to the dozen citizens who attended the meeting. The mayor asked for suggestions for other actives and sports for the new spaces. Among the “wish list” put forward by members of the audience were disc golf, a splash pad, a sliding hill, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, pickle ball courts, mini golf, a rock-climbing wall, a community garden, rent-a-bike station, and bleachers for the ball field. Someone else in attendance asked the council to consider grants that may be available for construction of such facilities.
The mayor emphasized that this was just a brainstorming meeting and that “no decisions would be made by the council” that night. Before adjourning, those in attendance, along with the mayor, proposed the next meeting on this topic for Tuesday, Sept. 20.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
