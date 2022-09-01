Agnew

Mayor moderates

Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew presided over a Parks Planning Meeting last week where the general public was encouraged to present their suggestions with regard to the relocation of several city park facilities. 

Two parcels of land owned by the city of Onamia and currently used as recreational parks, have been repurposed by the city council. The tennis courts located in a city park have been designated as the site of a new water treatment plant — a project scheduled to begin within the coming months. The other site, located on east Main Street, which is currently the home of the winter skating rink, a basketball facility and a skate-boarding park, has been sold to a convenience store chain, which will soon be clearing that land for development. 

Months ago, as the Onamia City Council prepared for development of these parcels, they took note of the fact they would be abandoning key recreational park facilities and promised concerned citizens they would find new venues within the city for these amenities with citizen input. 

