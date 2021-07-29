Several proposed additions to next years budget came up during the July Onamia City Council meeting on July 14.
Police Chief, Bob Matzke hinted he would be in favor of adding a fourth, full-time cop to his force. Hearing this, councilman Bill Hill posed the question, “How would be pay for this,” to which Matzo and Hill agreed that topic needed to be further reviewed in months to come.
During maintenance manager Gene Falconer’s report, he told the Council about a phone call he received from a representative of their city engineering firm saying the city was in line to receive $20,000 from the state. Falconer suggested that money be added to his yearly road repair budget of around $70,000 with hopes of using that revenue to pave and widen a section of Railroad Avenue in the coming year. Falconer reminded the Council that he did a survey of that avenue and it turned out to be the second-most used road in the city. The Council threw around some figures as to what they thought this road work would cost, and this is another budget item they will need to consider when they meet in the near future to set next years expenses.
Matzke and the Council talked about the possibility of re-installing an electronic speed-warning sign along Highway 27 west of the city.
They also proposed installing several speed-limit alert signs so as to provide ample warning to those entering the city from the west.
The police chief also mentioned that the State and the State police union are currently at odds over a proposed “use of force” policy. The chief said he would keep the council up to date on where that conflict leads in the coming months.
As for local issues, the city is still trying to determine if the owner of the newly-remodeled hotel on Main Street, Onamia should be allowed to run a business out of that multiple-dwelling structure. The Council, with consultation from their attorney, may be proposing to amend their city ordinance concerning combining residential and non-residential uses in the commercial district.
Procedure for enacting such an amendment includes holding a public hearing on the matter which is tentatively scheduled for just prior to the Aug, 2 Council meeting, after which the Council could vote on the issue.
Work on relining the water and sewer piping in the city is nearly half done, according to Falconer. He said the company was putting the finishing touches on the repaving of roads they had disrupted during their work and that they would soon be cutting down the short piping on many city lawns and landscaping those areas.
