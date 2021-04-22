The Onamia Area Civic Association met on April 12 with two main items on their agenda: a report on the recent Easter Egg Fun Day and firming up the events involved with the upcoming Onamia Days Celebration.
Civic Association president Sarah Lancaster stated that the Easter event, held Saturday, April 3 at the Onamia School parking lot, was a “success” thanks in part to donations from area businesses who supplied over 30 prizes and the 200 Bunnie Lunches served by the area Lions Club.
It was estimated that over 120 children and parents took part in the event.
As for Onamia Days: the Association verified the dates as Friday, June11, Saturday, June 12 and Sunday June 13, and this years theme will most likely be “Onamia Days - 2021...We’re Back.”
Among the events planned are a beer garden, street dances with bands playing in the garden on Friday and Saturday evenings with a DJ scheduled for Sunday, kids events such as the Little Miss/Gents pageant, a kids parade and kids games, the Grand Parade on Sunday led by this years Grand Marshals Bruce and Dixie Peterson, button drawings for cash prizes, a medalion hunt and crafters will be on hand as well as food booths and a carnival complete with rides.
One event that will not occur this summer will be the car show.
The board members of the Civic Association stressed the fact that all activities during the three-day event will be subject to the most recent protocols with regard to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.