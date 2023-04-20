Fresh off an auditor’s report that the city of Onamia was not very flush heading into 2023, the city council, at their April meeting had to make some decisions concerning impending expenditures, some of which were in their planned budget and some not.
Some of the expenditures agreed on were: The police and fire departments asked for and got permission to purchase an array of new radio equipment; the company arranging the building of the purposed water treatment plant asked the panel to adopt a loan resolution which would allow bids to be let for the project; a software update which would handle some billing and meter reading among other chores was agreed upon, costing the city an initial $7,200 and $5,000 each year thereafter; approving of a Phosphorus Management Plan to cost in the neighborhood of $5,000 was agreed to; paving a portion of the street adjacent to the fire hall was approved waiting for bids on that project; an impending 5% rate increase in resident’s water bills and 10 percent for commercial beginning May 1 was given the OK to comply with what had been agreed upon in the 2023 budget; and the council debated wether or not to purchase a new lawn mower complete with grass bag which they will more than likely buy pending bids.
Some lighter moments during the meeting included the swearing in of Maggie Carlson, a new part-time police officer; accepting a generous donation of $500 from the Onamia Civic Association, along with other gifts from South Harbor Township and the city of Wahkon that were designated for several park projects; and approval of an application by Casey’s Convenience Store to install four Tesla Supercharger Stations on their property.
Also, in Police Chief Amy Mattison’s report, she said that her and new officer Carlson would be present at the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 22. Drugs turned in at City Hall in Onamia would be taken to the Minneapolis DEA free disposal drop off on May 18. As for the number of incidents responded to by Onamia’s police department, Mattison said the numbers were low, but time consuming, in that, of the 46 incidents, eight resulted in charges being made, and 14 involved further investigation by Family Services.
The council also reminds the general public to take part in spring cleanup in town by bundling small twigs and branches which they could leave by the curb-side to be picked up by city maintenance workers.
There will also be “Dog and Cat Vaccination Clinics” staged in the parking lot of Wahkon Inn on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m., and Saturday, May 6 at the Malmo Community Center during those same hours.
