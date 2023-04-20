onamia city council new cop.jpg

New to the force

Therese Fayey, mother of newly installed Onamia police officer Maggie Carlson, was on-hand at the April Onamia Council meeting to pin the officer badge on her daughter.

Fresh off an auditor’s report that the city of Onamia was not very flush heading into 2023, the city council, at their April meeting had to make some decisions concerning impending expenditures, some of which were in their planned budget and some not.

