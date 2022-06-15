In the few days prior to Onamia Days, 2022, the Onamia City Council met for their monthly meeting in its town hall. Several matters concerning the logistics of running the annual summer festival were give discussion time including adequate policing and garbage pickup following the event.
Those matters were given the okay with hopes that all would go as planned.
Later in the meeting, the Council, after just a few minutes of deliberation, decided to increase the term for their town mayor from two years to four.
A positive with regard to this decision came from several Council members who agreed that the first two years in office for any mayor is usually a learning process, and that four years would increase the probability that future mayors would become veteran leaders with the experience from an expanded term. The term for Onamia’s present mayor is up this fall, so voting for a new mayor for a four-year term will be done at this year’s November election, with the next mayor taking office in January, 2023.
In department reports, it was noted that the estate of a local person who passed away had made a generous donation of over $40,000 to the Onamia fire department.
The fire department representative at the meeting asked the Council to okay the purchase of a new door or maybe several doors to replace the ones currently on the front of the town fire hall. The Council okayed that request.
As for reports from those involved in local parks and recreation, the town maintenance chief, Gene Falconer said he was not at all pleased with the work done by the company hired to take core samples at the site of the new water-treatment plant which is set to be built on the present city tennis courts. Falconer said he was led to believe there would be little damage to the present courts, but that was not the case.
Several citizens who have taken responsibility for planting and maintaining the round, concrete planters along Main Street, requested that this coming fall, the city could fill the planters to the brim with soil so-as to make it easier to plant next spring.
Police chief Amy Mattison had some not-so-good news with regard to the brand new police vehicle just purchased by the City. The vehicle has shown evidence of water damage and rust in the back under the moldings, and it also had issues with some of the safety sensors throwing up faults after the push bumper was put on. The company from which the City purchased the vehicle has promised to repair it at no charge.
In an important addendum to the Pursuit Policy of the City with regard to police chases, Mattison suggested this change: “If any assisting officers or agencies are unwilling or are unable to assist a single officer with a pursuit, the driver will terminate pursuit IMMEDIATELY.”
Mattison said her department has had ongoing concerns of officer and public safety when they have officers singularly pursuing a vehicle. She said,
“It is my hope that this will curb the issue and if it does not, I will not hesitate to implement a NO Pursuit policy.”
However, Mattison said she does not care to implement the no-pursuit policy completely, because there are times when pursuit, even without backup, is necessary. The Council agree to add this new addendum to their current policy ensuring that if there is no back-up or authorization of a go-ahead from other agencies in a pursuit case, the pursuit will be abandoned at that point.
As for the three lots on Main Street Onamia pending to be purchased by a company hoping to erect a Family Dollar store, several of the lots are currently being scrutinized by Mille Lacs County with regard to legal issues with the properties
Several citizens at the meeting questioned the addition of another convenience store to the already two others in town, to which the Council replied that this company that wants to build in town had obviously done their due diligence and believed they could survive in their business, and the Council stated that they had little right to deny any business coming to town as long as it meets the Cities’ parameters of pursuing such an enterprise.
