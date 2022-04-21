It was mostly good news delivered by and to the Onamia City Council at their April meeting last week.
Members of the city zoning committee asked the Council to agree on three proposals: first, the committee recommended pairing up with the cities of Isle and Wahkon to enlist the services of the same zoning consultant; the Council then heard from Sara Treiber, a spokesperson for the soon-to-be built, $1.9 million, Red Willow Estate housing development, who came to the meeting with the final drafts of the Abatement and Development Agreements, which the Council needed to approve before construction could begin. The Council agreed on both drafts with one caveat: they needed to see the final plat map. The Council then considered the sale agreement for a large expanse of land on Main Street which was destined to become a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in the near future. The Council requested the removal of several lines in the document before they would sign off on the sale.
As for the department reports: Fire Chief Bruce Peterson recommended the hiring of Holly Haynes as the force’s 21st firefighter. Peterson also asked the Council to agree to applying for a matching grant from Center Point Energy to the tune of a maximum $2,500 which his department would consider sharing with the city’s police department. The Council agreed to that request.
New police chief Amy Mattison reported to the Council that incidents her staff has responded to so far this year are up substantially, and she stated that those incidents have covered a gamut of areas. She told of several business burglaries on April 5, saying that, “At this time, we have a person of interest and are looking at other leads as well. We believe the party(s) involved have broken into businesses in several other cities and surrounding counties.”
Mattison also presented the Council a revised Hwy. 169 Traffic Enforcement policy. The new policy, which addresses some issues from past years, has the intent that traffic enforcement on Hwy. 169 is not prohibited, but is done in a moderate and documented fashion so that officers are dedicating the bulk of their time to business and residential areas inside the city limits of Onamia. Mattison also included a number of pages of standard policies dealing mostly with network security and secure disposal of sensitive information for the Councils perusal. Finally, the chief announced that this year’s “Prescription Drug Take Back Day” is set of April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone with unused or unwanted prescription medication is encouraged to bring those items to the city’s secure drop box located at City Hall with no questions asked and, with the exception of sharps, nothing is turned away.
Gene Falconer, the city’s maintenance department head reported on several more sewer main ruptures and said that the scars of other ruptures from the winter months around town will be mended when the frost leaves the ground. Also, plans are in place for the paving of Roosevelt Road in early June.
In other action, the Council agreed to choose the Standard Allowance (money) available under the Revenue Loss Provision of the Corona virus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The city of Onamia was allocated $98,392 pursuant to the ARPA provisions. The ARPA money, some of which has already been received by the city, is to be put into the general account and used on projects okayed by ARPA. So far, the city has earmarked some of that money to the purchase of a new squad car for their police department.
