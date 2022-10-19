Several issues that are destined to impact the city of Onamia in the future were on the agenda as the Onamia City Council called to order their October meeting.
First to address the council was City Engineer Dave Blommel, who is coordinating the building of the ensuing new water treatment plant scheduled to be built on the site of the city tennis courts, updated the panel on that project, saying that venture would most likely not break ground until next spring.
He also told the council the results of the drilling for several test wells, where the city was hoping to find at least one more aquifer in town to supplement the other two wells presently in use. Blommel said the good news was that the drilling costs came in below the estimate, but the results of the testing were not promising for several reasons: where the drilling company did find water was very near where the two other water supplies are already located, which means, if put into use, the new well would be drawing water from the same underground aquifer. He said the well they found would supply the volume needed, but the contamination of the water (especially with excess amounts of ammonia) was “everywhere” and that would have to be addressed if a well was to be located at that site.
The council then discussed several other possibilities with regard to getting a new well. They considered asking several city homeowners with private wells to allow their wells to be tested with the thought that, if their wells were fine, maybe there would be a site near by where a new city well could be installed. They also considered drilling more “chase wells” hoping to find good water other than tapping into the same aquifer now being used.
The other timely issue at hand was closing the sale of several lots on Main Street to a company who was planning on building a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store on those properties. Holding up the closing were two things: settlement between the prospective buyers and Mille Lacs County on a requested purchase of part of the Soo Line Trail and the selling price of $150,000 quoted them by the Onamia City Council. As of Oct. 12, the company had not yet settled their issue with the county and as for the asking price of the land, the company asked the council to consider a selling price of $90,000. After considerable discussion amongst the council, they decided to stand firm with their asking price and were expected to communicate with the company the following day. The Onamia City Clerk then asked the Council to confirm that, when she and the city maintenance head talked to the company, did they wished them to stand firm with the initial $150,000 asking price? The panel responded, “yes.” One councilman justified the council’s commitment to the asking price saying it was probably going to cost the city over $150,000 to relocate the recreational entities already on that site, and besides, he said he has yet to hear anyone in town tell him that we need another dollar store in the community.
Checking in with City Hall the following Monday, the Messenger heard from the city clerk that the company interested in purchasing the Main Street land had not as yet replied to the Council’s asking price.
In other action by at the council, city chief of police Amy Mattison informed the council that, with the resignation of two full-time officers during the past few weeks, her department was down two full-time and one part-time position. She asked the Council’s permission to advertise for hiring at least two more full-time officers, which the council agreed upon leading to agreement by the council to revise the starting salaries for any new officers — salaries that would be competitive with other small towns in the area.
Mattison then reported to the council that there “were several reports of disreputable contractors doing work in our city, and I would urge home owners to thoroughly vet the vendors that they are hiring, and always get a written contract for negotiated services and payments.” Mattison closed by reminding the council and the general public that National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be observed on Oct. 29 with a police officer being on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at city hall so that anyone can dispose of any prescription drugs, pharmaceuticals and medications, with no questions asked and with the exception of sharps, nothing is turned away.
Gene Falconer, the city head of maintenance, brought attention to the council an issue that has been a thorn in the side of his department this past summer. He claims that a certain citizen has been telling neighbors that it is OK for them to pile debris (branches and such) next to the road after tree work has been done on their property because the city would pick it up and haul it to the city mulch pile. Falconer said so many people have piled their branches on their yards that his men have spent numerous hours picking it up with no cost to the homeowner. Falconer said picking up debris after a tree-trimming company has done their work is not part of city policy and that the city may have to start charging a fee for such service if it continues.
And the latest on the building of Red Willow Estates, a 30-unit housing development located in the city limits across Highway 169 just east of town, is this: water pipes have been connected to the project from a main in town and, as scheduled, the project plans to have at least four units ready for occupancy by the first of the year. However, the council is still waiting for the final plat information so they can officially sign off on the project. Apparently, the plat info is being held up by a ruling on an easement the developers are looking into concerning property issues with the Soo Line Trail.
It was officially announced that long-time Onamia City Clerk, Kathy McCullum, plans to retire as of the middle of January, following the yearly audit.
The council agreed on a retirement party for McCullum for the general public to be held Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at city hall. The council also put together a panel who will interview perspective replacements for the job of city clerk.
