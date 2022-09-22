Onamia Police Chief Amy Mattison

Onamia Chief

Concerned about the safety of use and distribution of hemp-related substances under her jurisdiction, Onamia Police Chief Amy Mattison urged the Onamia City Council to adopt a temporary moratorium on the sale, manufacturing and distribution of THC substances until more information can be gleaned as to any unforeseen problems with its use and distribution. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

As part of her presentation before the Onamia City Council on Sept. 14, Police Chief Amy Mattison urged the council to consider adopting a “temporary” moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of edible and non edible cannabinoid (THC) products in the city. 

In her letter to the city, Mattison said, “the Minnesota legislature recently legalized hemp-derived THC edibles in the state. The law sets the rules for maximum legal dosages for edibles and beverages, packaging, warning labels and the age of those who can purchase these products, but the law is mostly silent on the issues of how and where those products can be sold and under what circumstances.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.