Concerned about the safety of use and distribution of hemp-related substances under her jurisdiction, Onamia Police Chief Amy Mattison urged the Onamia City Council to adopt a temporary moratorium on the sale, manufacturing and distribution of THC substances until more information can be gleaned as to any unforeseen problems with its use and distribution.
As part of her presentation before the Onamia City Council on Sept. 14, Police Chief Amy Mattison urged the council to consider adopting a “temporary” moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of edible and non edible cannabinoid (THC) products in the city.
In her letter to the city, Mattison said, “the Minnesota legislature recently legalized hemp-derived THC edibles in the state. The law sets the rules for maximum legal dosages for edibles and beverages, packaging, warning labels and the age of those who can purchase these products, but the law is mostly silent on the issues of how and where those products can be sold and under what circumstances.”
She continued, saying, “I have serious public safety concerns about the risk of largely unregulated products falling into the hands of children, youth and elderly citizens taking multiple medications. I am requesting a temporary one-year moratorium on the sale of hemp-derived THC products within the city, which would give us time to study the issue and related effective ordinances on the subject.”
The council agreed to Mattison’s request for a moratorium on the sale and distribution of THC related products with hopes that more information will come forward in the future as to any unforeseen ramifications of dealing with THC issues.
In another highly contentious issue, Gene Falconer and Josh True, maintenance men working for the city, had nothing but poor reports on the quality of the city water.
True said, “the water pumping out now is terrible.” The men requested that pump four, which was supposed to be out of commission with the ensuing drilling of one new well near the proposed new water treatment plant in town, be kept in operation in case, as has happened in the past, there is a rupture in a water main or a serious fire in town calling for the need for full capacity of water from the main tower.
Falconer said that, more and more sites are popping up around town with poor water quality, and that something will need to be done in the near future to rectify the problem. He said the water is safe, but many times it smells or the color is bad, which is unacceptable.
The fire department reported that three new fire-fighters have been hired and are now getting their training. And a reminder went out from the council that the Onamia Fire Department would be hosting the October “Harvest of the Earth” dinner, a meal free to all citizens of the area.
As promised, the Onamia City Parks Department will continue its fact-finding and input meetings on where, what and how to relocate the recreational facilities vacated due to the proposed new store coming to downtown and the building of the new water treatment plant at the present site of the city tennis courts. The next meeting in this series is scheduled for Sept. 20 at city hall at 6:30 p.m.
City clerk, Kathy McCullum mentioned that, as of now, the ice-skating rink located on Main Street will be usable at that same location this coming winter season.
