The December Onamia City Council meeting would be the next-to-last attended and recorded by their city clerk of the past 22 years, Kathy McCullum, who is officially retiring in January of 2023. On hand to learn the art of recording such meetings was McCullum’s replacement, Michelle Peterson, who has had previous experience in her role as deputy city clerk for the city of Isle and whose first official day working as the new clerk for Onamia was Nov. 28. A retirement party for McCullum is planned for Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1-4 p.m. and is open to the public.
The first item of business the Council took care of was approving the proposed levy for 2023, which was $430,000, 4.5 percent over last years amount, but lower than the over 7% levy of 2022.
The council then was informed on the status of the request to build a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in downtown Onamia. The company involved said they were still interested in setting up shop in Onamia, but in an e-mail they asked the city to extend the finalization of the purchase for another 30 days, giving them a little more time to do their due diligence on the project. The council agreed to amend their purchase agreement for the property until Jan. 31 of 2023 with closing on the deal to be five days following that date.
On other action, the council decided to approve the hiring of the Saehr Consulting firm to help in mostly matters concerning zoning and boundary issues. That firm also represents the local cities of Wahkon and Isle.
The council announced they received and recorded the final plat for Red Willow Estates, a 30-unit housing development currently under construction in the city limits of Onamia.
In a report by Fire Chief Bruce Peterson, he, along with firefighter Garrett Lancaster, outlined a proposed fundraiser ice-fishing tournament tentatively scheduled for Jan. 21 on Lake Shakopee located west of Onamia. Those hoping to patronize the tourney can sign up at 9 a.m. the day of the tourney and fish from noon until 3 p.m., with proceeds from the event targeted for the purchase of fire-fighting equipment.
Onamia Police Chief Amy Mattison asked the council for permission to move forward with the interview and vetting of two potential police candidates, (one full time and another part-time).
Mattison also said she was assuring the council that all officers in her charge were completing their yearly required training and submitting all needed certificates.
The council also discussed the need to find a building to house an additional squad car which will be put into commission soon.
