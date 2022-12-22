michelle peterson and kathy mc.jpg

Changing of the guard

Onamia veteran city clerk, Kathy McCullum (left), who is retiring her post in one month, was accompanied by newly-hired Michelle Peterson at the December Onamia City Council meeting.

 Photo by Bob Statz

news.messenger@apgecm.com 

The December Onamia City Council meeting would be the next-to-last attended and recorded by their city clerk of the past 22 years, Kathy McCullum, who is officially retiring in January of 2023. On hand to learn the art of recording such meetings was McCullum’s replacement, Michelle Peterson, who has had previous experience in her role as deputy city clerk for the city of Isle and whose first official day working as the new clerk for Onamia was Nov. 28. A retirement party for McCullum is planned for Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1-4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Tags

