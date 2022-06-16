Onamia High Industrial Technologies, especially their classes in welding and technical engineering, have produced several award-winning electric cars over the years that have been showcased at Brainerd International Speedway. One of those cars was a fine feature in the Onamia Days Parade.
Congratulations to Mattsen Vensel-Hein who won the Onamia Days Medallion Hunt, finding the prize at the third fire hydrant on the north side of 357th street. Because Vensel-Hein was wearing an Onamia Days button he was the winner of $500.
Hundreds of children took advantage of an expanded midway filled with rides and games during the annual Onamia Days celebration June 10-12.
Pride of Onamia
Grand Marshals waved at crowds lining Main Street during the Grand Parade on Sunday afternoon of Onamia Days.
Come and get it
Onamia Lions Club members Bill Rogers and Mike Schneppenheim served cakes-to-order during the Onamia Days Sunday brunch at the town fire hall.
Made their own float
Employees of Onamia’s assisted living quarters, “Lake Song,” rode for their cause.
Pride of OHS
King and Queen
Five-year old Zoey Dean and seven-year old Desmond Held were crowned Little Miss and Little Gent during a pageant prior to Onamia Days. The royalty got to ride a float in the Grand Parade on Sunday.
In the bucks
The 2022 Onamia Days celebration led off the Mille Lacs area summer fests as usual in early June.
The 3-day event featured the traditional carnival, beer garden, hamburger stand, venders, a car show, a medallion hunt worth $500, Junior Olympics, button drawings, kiddy games, the Lion’s pancake breakfast, the Little Miss and Mr. Onamia pageant, street dances closing out Friday and Saturday’s activities and capped off with the Grand Parade down Main Street Onamia on Sunday afternoon which featured 47 units, including the Grand Marshals Bill and Julie Hill, Onamia School District elementary educator Sarah Lancaster, this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year, the Onamia High marching band and numerous local political and law enforcement candidates.
Most of the organization for this event is under the leadership of the Onamia Civic Association.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
