The 2022 Onamia Days celebration led off the Mille Lacs area summer fests as usual in early June. 

The 3-day event featured the traditional carnival, beer garden, hamburger stand, venders, a car show, a medallion hunt worth $500, Junior Olympics, button drawings, kiddy games, the Lion’s pancake breakfast, the Little Miss and Mr. Onamia pageant, street dances closing out Friday and Saturday’s activities and capped off with the Grand Parade down Main Street Onamia on Sunday afternoon which featured 47 units, including the Grand Marshals Bill and Julie Hill, Onamia School District elementary educator Sarah Lancaster, this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year, the Onamia High marching band and numerous local political and law enforcement candidates.

Most of the organization for this event is under the leadership of the Onamia Civic Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.