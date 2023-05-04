Onamia had a meeting on Monday, April 17 at Mid-State with the primary focus being the Mid-State Education District (MSED) fund balance and the member districts getting some money returned due to the fund balance numbers, Superintendent JJ Vold reported to the Onamia School Board.
Mid-State provides special education, early childhood, and technology support services to students and families in Morrison and Mille Lacs counties.
Vold said Onamia district pays about 23% of the five districts “for what we pay in, and our services are back out.” Mid-State is going to distribute $645,000.00 to the five districts they service, including Onamia, Pierz, Royalton Swanville and Upsala. Onamia will receive $148,375.00 sometime before July 1, and will be able to use it in this fiscal year. “So that’s good news, and some dollars we weren’t expecting.” Vold added.
Vold also updated the board on the Onamia Academy lease that was discussed as well at the Mid-State meeting. Vold said they are going to have the lease reviewed by an outside source that is well versed in treatment centers and leases. “Overall it was a good, positive meeting,” Vold added.
Onamia is working hard on 2023/24 budgets and staffing. “I’m sure some things are still going to fluctuate, but we’ve had a really good first meeting to get a good core of where we are, and where we’re going,” Vold said.
The Great River Conference Champion Raiders speech team had their public performance at the Rolf Olson Center on Thursday, April 13 and Vold congratulated the speakers on a great job.
Sections for speech were held Saturday, April 15 at Duluth Marshall High School, where the top three finishers of each category moved onto the state tournament. Noah Jacobson won first place in Creative Expression and was the section champion for the third year in a row. Nox Gray placed second in Drama, and Arriana Cash Hemann placed third in Prose.
Vold went on to say, “Congratulations to the three speechers who are going on to represent OHS at the state tournament!” The tournament was held Saturday, April 29 at Eastview High School in Rosemont.
MCA testing was underway in the district. The Mallrats band performed recently for the students, too, “and we are doing other student of the month and fun things like that,” Vold added.
Onamia students are excited for all the grade level field trips over these next few weeks. Vold added, “We do have a field trip for every grade level PreK-12.”
Vold thanked Senator Tina Smith, who visited the Onamia school district recently as part of the Minnesota Teacher of the Year that first grade teacher Sarah Lancaster won last year.
Rachel Evangelisto, the 2022 Miss Minnesota, was set to visit Onamia Schools on Wednesday, April 19 to talk with the students. Vold said, “It will be a great and inspirational afternoon at the school.”
Onamia’s snow make-up days were approved for May 12 and 26, a half day and a full day. Onamia Academy will go three extra days at the end of the year.
OHS graduation is set for Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.