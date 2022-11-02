PreK-8 grade Principal Dan Fischer and Special Education teacher Tracy Rosenberg gave a presentation to the Onamia School Board at the Oct. 17 meeting on Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). Fischer said, “PBIS is not a curriculum, it’s not really a program – it’s really building-wide and climate-focused. It starts with setting high expectations for students: we do it in our classrooms and in our hallways.”
This is something that the teachers go over with students not only in the classrooms, “but we have our expectations matrix, this is how we act in the classroom, in the hallways, on the playground, the cafeteria and the bus,” Fischer said.
Each teacher has their classroom matrix. “Teachers talk about that right away day one, these are our expectations, and so much of it is about foundation building.”
Then come the rewards for the positive behavior: Raider bucks. Students can collect Raider bucks through the month and then spend them at the Raider store at the end of the month. This will hopefully motivate students to want to earn more.
If a student is showing positive behavior in any of the above places they are rewarded. “That way the kids can see we are rewarding positive behaviors,” Fischer said.
Fischer said the first part is setting the tone – this is what the expected behavior is – but he said it is also about building relationships in the process as well.
Fischer then read a quote summarizing the theory behind PBIS: “If a child doesn’t know how to read, we teach; if a child doesn’t know how to swim, we teach; if a child doesn’t know how to multiply, we teach; if a child doesn’t know how to drive, we teach; if a child doesn’t know how to behave, we should teach, and not punish, belittle, or embarrass. So that’s kind of the focus of PBIS.”
There will still be consequences when they are necessary, “but there’s always going to be a front-loaded part where we’re teaching expectations, we’re teaching how we act around others.”
Rosenberg added “I think kids can really learn how they can make mistakes too, and it’s OK, we can learn from it, and it’s positive.”
Fischer said PBIS has been around a long time and is in many schools. Research shows that it does improve school culture, it does reduce behavioral referrals and improves academic performance.
“In our schools it says right in the hallways be safe, be respectful, be responsible. So everything kind of revolves around that. The program is working and the kids are loving it. So far this year behavioral referrals are way down from this time last year,” Fischer said.
Rosenberg added, “The kids are really into it and I think the kids have been really good this year, it’s been a fun year.”
They also do class wide rewards as well throughout the year and in the past have had an end of year carnival if they reach the school wide goals.
The PBIS team meets monthly to talk about the goals and the school wide rewards, also setting goals for the behavioral referrals as well. Fischer said the program is “teacher owned.” “They all have ideas and input on how this looks,” Fischer concluded.
