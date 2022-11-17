It was a relatively short event last Wednesday evening when the Onamia City Council met for their monthly meeting.
First on the agenda was an update on the proposed sale of three city lots on Main Street to a development corporation wishing to build a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store on that cite. Originally, the City of Onamia and the developers both accepted the asking price of $150,000 for the land, but later the developers reneged and countered with a reduced price of $90,000.
At their October meeting, the Onamia Council agreed to stand fast with the original asking price of $150,000 to which the developers said they would consider the city’s proposal and reply. But, 30 days later, the city was still waiting for a reply to the city’s asking price. The company did say they were still trying to resolve their issue with Mille Lacs County concerning a request for a variance to add portions of the Soo Line Trail to their land purchase.
In the Onamia police report, Chief Amy Mattison told the council that, although last month’s calls for response were down considerably from last year, her department is still short-staffed. Mattison mentioned that there are currently five applicants for positions on the Onamia force, and she was scheduled to interview most of them the following week.
Another issue concerning town safety was brought to fore by the chief, who said there were reports to her department of a homeless person walking the streets of Onamia and squatting for the past several weeks in the town parks.
Mattison cited the current city ordinance concerning the issue of illegal camping in the city limits, and asked the Council to possibly revisit that ordinance to tighten it up a bit, saying that she thought the person camping in the city public parks and shelters was “exploiting the ordinance.”
City authorities said they would be keeping an eye on the situation. Mattison said that Onamia’s observance of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29 was a success, with over 60 pounds of unused and unwanted medications collected with a police officer on cite for the event. Those drugs were destined for the Minneapolis DEA free disposal drop off on Oct. 14.
In another zoning issue, Mayor Marge Agnew announced to the council that they had finally, after months of waiting, received the final plat for the Red Willow Estates housing project. Although, months ago the council gave developer “Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures” the go-ahead to begin work on the project, they were now ready to sign off on the final plat and get it recorded.
As for the Red Willow project itself: the 30-unit townhouse community being constructed on Pony Farm Road, located east of the town of Onamia across Highway 169, began construction in the spring of 2022 and is continuing through June of 2023. As of Oct. 27, 22 of the 30 units were delivered and set on foundations, with additional townhouse units scheduled for delivery during the ensuing weeks. As of Oct. 27, electric and gas lines had been tied to the units and multiple garages framed and shingling along with siding installed on most units.
Applications are now being taken for those wishing to rent a unit in the development. Applications can be submitted on line at:circlesage.managebuilding.com or call: 320-362-0973.
In other council business: preparations are being made for the transition of the job of city clerk from Kathy McCullum, served the city as its clerk for the past 22 years, to Michelle Peterson, the person chosen by the council from among five candidates who applied for the position.
Peterson has been the deputy clerk in the city of Isle for the past five years and she is scheduled to begin her position in Onamia on Nov. 28.
