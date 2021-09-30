Onamia High School held their annual homecoming festivities last week, crowning their homecoming royalty, hosting a bon-fire, having several special dress-up or down days, and featuring three home athletic events, all won by Mille Lacs Raider teams. The Raiders’ volleyball team remained undefeated in the Great River Conference won twice to bring their record to 6-1 and the newly-formed, paired Isle and Onamia football Raiders won their first game of the season, with a 54-16 win over East Central.
Prior to the football game, Onamia senior athlete Cayden Eagle, who died tragically in a car accident at the beginning of the school year, was paid tribute with his football and basketball numbers being retired, his football number being embossed in the field, his family being honored and fans, team-mates and friends releasing balloons in Cayden’s honor.
The game also featured four youngsters from Onamia’s school district being chosen as honorary team captains and Onamia athletes with American flags were seen surrounding and cheering on the Raider football team just before the kickoff.
