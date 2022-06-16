Graduation night…wherever you go, go with all your heart.
Ceremonies took place on June 3 honoring the 30 2022 graduates of Onamia High School. Serving as master of ceremonies early on in the program was Onamia junior and outstanding speech student, Noah Jacobson.
Processing into the OHS gym first were the members of the Onamia District 480 School Board along with administration staff, followed by the members of the Class of 2022 marching to their chairs to the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the high school concert band.
A welcome by Onamia Superintendent of Schools, JJ Vold, was highlighted by the announcement that a record number of Native American Students, 20 of the 30, were to pick up their diplomas that evening. The class valedictorian was Molly Jo Saboo and the salutatorians were Sadie Lynn Shippee and Katelyn Marie Rocholl.
Featured speaker from the graduating class was Molly Saboo, followed by the dedication of this years yearbook to two deceased classmates, Cayden Eagle and Amelia Sam.
A slide show prepared by Jenai Beaulieu with pictures of each grad along with their aspirations for post high school was then shown to the audience.
The American Legion Riders Association presented two scholarships, one to Molly Saboo and the other to Sadie Shippee, followed by the presentation of over $40,000 in scholarships to 15 different graduating students.
The Commencement Address was presented by 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Sarah Lancaster, who is currently an elementary teacher in the Onamia School District.
Following presentation of the diplomas and an honor song performed by the Timber Trails Drum Group, the OHS grads were given an escort from the school grounds to downtown Onamia out of town by the Onamia Fire Department.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.