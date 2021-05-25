Sorry, an error occurred.
Onamia students perform live again!
The Onamia High School Jazz Band under the direction of music teacher Jennifer Van Resse played six tunes that included a number of solos by the seniors and other players as well.
Onamia Seniors performing a fun and upbeat song for the audience using only colored tubes of different lengths.
Onamia concert band performs under the direction of music teacher Jennifer Van Reese.
Onamia High School performed a spring concert on Tuesday, May 12. It was the last time the seniors would sing and play at the high school.
