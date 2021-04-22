Onamia students fare well in speech. Onamia sophomore, Noah Jacobson, was the sole student to advance to the state tournament from Onamia which will take place on Saturday. Jacobson was the section champion in poetry. Two other Onamia students, Svea Carlson (sophomore) and Jennifer Dickson (8th grade), advanced to the section finals. Carlson took fourth in drama, and Dickson placed fourth in storytelling.

