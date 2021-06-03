The Onamia High School Super Mileage Team competed in the 32nd Annual MTEEA (Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association) Super Mileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway on May 10 and 11.
A group of six, eleventh and twelfth graders came in before school several days a week to assemble and test a super light weight, battery powered, electric vehicle. The goal of this program was to design a super efficient, aerodynamic vehicle that used as little energy as possible.
The Onamia students competed in this two-day event against 30 other schools from around the state. Onamia’s team placed second in the Plug-in Electric division between Alden-Conger and Braham, who have both competed at the Shell Eco-Marathon World Championships.
Onamia received a $2,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation, and won the Haldeman-Homme best 3D Printed part award. After almost 14 years, the program continues to be funded by the community. Thank you to all the Onamia organizations and businesses such as Onamia Lions Club, Onamia Vets Club, Lakeside Lawn Care, Rogers Plumbing and Heating, and all the members of the community that contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.