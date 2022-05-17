A early morning high speed pursuit on April 3 led to spike strips in Brainerd.
According to the complaint:
At approximately 2:21 a.m. on April 3 an Onamia officer patrolling south bound Hwy 169 north of Main Street observed a vehicle traveling north bound traveling at 80-81 mph. Radar confirmed.
The vehicle was a Chevrolet Impala. The officer turned and proceeded to catch up with the vehicle with lights activated.
While approaching the two lane portion of Hwy 169 the suspect vehicle slowed and appeared to be pulling over only to speed away again this time doing 60-65 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The suspect vehicle was not maintaining a consistent speed and appeared to be impaired based on the officers training and experience.
The driver drove erratically and drove on the center line numerous times maintaining speeds of 65-70 mph up the west side of the Mille Lacs Lake.
When approaching Grand Casino, the suspect vehicle ran the red light and turned into the casino parking lot, then proceeded to the entrance and stopped the car.
As the officer was getting ready to exit the vehicle, the driver took off again going through the red light at the highway and continued north on Hwy 169.
It was noted that the driver used the turn signals for all the turns.
The officer observed a male driver and a female passenger. The passenger appeared to be scared.
The driver again maintained speeds of 65-70 mph with no traffic on the north bound lane.
The driver then headed west on Cty Rd 2 where speeds were around 60-65 mph.
An evasive pit manoeuver was attempted at the intersection at Hwy 8, but the driver accelerated out of it and got up to 80 mph. The officer then radioed Crow Wing county and asked for assistance with spike strips.
The driver then maintained 75-80 mph topping out at 90 mph at one point. The driver slowed and ran the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy 25 going north towards Brainerd.
Crow Wing County was too late with the strips and the driver proceeded onto Oak St. in Brainerd going through the red arrow and the intersection.
Strips were set up on Oak St. The driver slowed down but directly hit the strips and finally pulled over.
The driver was called in custody at 2:53 a.m. The vehicle was registered to the female passengers father. The pursuit was 39 miles.
The driver was identified as Trae Michael Luppens, 19. Luppens is charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, Misdemeanor DWI - operating motor vehicle under the influence and misdemeanor drugs - possess over 1.4 grams marijuana.
