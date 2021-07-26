An Onamia man, Sir Rilee Peet, age 29, has been charged with three felonies for 5th degree assault x2 and 4th degree assault against a municipal/volunteer fire or emergency medical personnel during a disturbance call on June 30.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mille Lacs tribal police responded to a residence on Anishinabe Drive in the Vineland area of Mille Lacs County. The reporting party, identified as Peet, had been using methamphetamine and was destroying items. EMS was called to transport Peet to the hospital. EMT personnel assessed Peet in the back of the ambulance.
Officers then heard a commotion from the ambulance and observed it rocking side to side. An EMT worker began yelling for help. Officers responded to the rear doors of the ambulance where they observed that another EMT had Peet pinned on a bench inside the ambulance. The EMTs reported that Peet had punched them multiple times. An EMT worker stated that when they had informed Peet that he would be in a transport hold, he lunged at an EMT worker, punching him at least two times in the head and shoulder. The other EMT was punched as well by Peet, according to the report.
Officers observed bruising and swelling on the right side of one of the female EMT’s head. She stated that Peet had punched her two times as she attempted to intervene when Peet attacked the other EMT.
Peet has six prior assault convictions in the last three years.
The two 5th degree assault felony charges (with previous convictions within three years) each come with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or $10,000. The 4th degree assault of a municipal/volunteer fire-emergency medical personnel felony charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of two years and/or $4,000 fine.
