An Onamia man, Sir Rilee Peet, 29, has been charged with assault in connection with an incident involving an ambulance staff member on September 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 7, a Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the hospital in Onamia to speak with an ambulance staff member who reported being assaulted by a patient while transporting them to the hospital. According to the statement given by the ambulance staff member, the patient, identified as Sir Rilee Peet, punched the staff member with a closed fist in the right shoulder/collar bone area. The staff member said that the incident occurred near the intersections of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 27 when Peet took off his seatbelt and the staff member attempted to put it back on again.
The 5th degree assault charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
Peet has previously been convicted of assault of a peace officer and correctional officer and domestic assault, among numerous other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.