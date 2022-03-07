On February 20, 2022, in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, Travis Lee Weyaus was charged with possessing one or more mixtures of a total weight of ten grams or more containing methamphetamine, a narcotic drug other than heroin. Possessing one or more mixtures containing more than 42.5 grams of marijuana, a schedule one controlled substance. Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule five, and possessing a legend drug.
According to the complaint:
On February 20, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Boster observed a vehicle traveling 88 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone near Highway 169 and 262nd Street in Mille Lacs County.
Deputy Boster initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Travis Lee Weyaus. Weyaus admitted he was speeding by going 90 miles per hour. While speaking with Weyaus, Deputy Boster observed in plain sight a clear plastic baggie with white crystalized substance in the door handle area of the driver side door.
Based on Deputy Boster’s training and experience, he believed the substance to be methamphetamine. The white crystalized substance from the plastic baggie was field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight with packaging of 24.83 grams.During a search of the vehicle, Deputy Boster also recovered one large vacuum sealed baggie containing a green leafy substance, he believed the substance to be marijuana. The total weight with packaging of the marijuana was 517 grams.
Boster also recovered one clear plastic baggie with a large number of pills. The pills were later identified as Gabapentin and Lyrica. Gabapentin is a prescription medication. Lyrica contains pregabalin a scheduled 5 controlled substance. Weyaus was placed under arrest and transported to the Mille Lacs County Jail.
Maximum sentence for felony count 1: 20 years or $250,000, or both. Maximum sentence for felony count 2: 5 years or $10,000 fine, or both. Maximum sentence for gross misdemeanor count 3: 1 year or $3,000 fine or both and maximum sentence for misdemeanor count four: 90 days or $1,000 fine or both.
