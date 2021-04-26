An Onamia man, Floyd Collins Josie Jr., 69, has been charged with first-degree felony drug possession for possessing 111.5 grams of methamphetamine along with a felony charge for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle during an incident on April 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 14, a Mille Lacs County deputy observed a 2007 red Pontiac G6 fail to use their turn signal near Wall Ave. and Highway 23 in Mille Lacs County near Bock. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Highway 23 and 78th Ave. and as he was approaching the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Josie Jr. drove off westbound on Highway 23 at a high rate of speed.
The Deputy followed Josie Jr. and observed him continuing to drive approximately 100 miles per hour westbound on Highway 23 before turning northbound onto 90th Ave. When Josie Jr. turned northbound onto 90th Ave, he turned into the southbound lane almost going into the west ditch. Josie continued traveling northbound on 90th Ave and turned eastbound on 190th street before stopping at the intersection of 190th and 60th Ave.
The deputy then placed Josie, who was alone in the vehicle, under arrest and searched him recovering $2,817 in currency. In a Miranda statement, Josie stated he had a couple driving after cancellation charges and that a third one would get him in big trouble. After conducting an inventory search of the vehicle prior to towing, the deputy located a one gallon ziplock bag in the middle of the roadway on 190th and 90th Ave. where Josie had driven through. The Deputy knew Josie Jr. had a history of drug possession.
The baggie contained a large amount of white crystal substance that weighed approximately 111.5 grams. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine. Josie Jr. was previously convicted of three prior controlled substances from Mille Lacs County, Anoka County and Sherburne County.
Josie Jr. has been charged with two felony counts for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years and one day and/or a $5,000 fine and a first-degree possession of 50 grams or more - cocaine methamphetamine, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and/or a $1,000,000 fine OR 4-40 years or $1,000,000 fine, or both for a subsequent conviction OR Mandatory minimum of 65 months or the presumptive fixed sentence under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.
