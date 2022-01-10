Deon Joseph Fineday, 23, of Onamia was charge with harassment and violation of a restraining order, a felony, in connection with an incident Dec. 27. The court order says that Fineday knowingly violated a restraining order within 10 years of the first of two or more previous domestic violence offense convictions. The charges carry a potential 5 years or $10,000 fine or both.
The statement of probable cause as filed in Mille Lacs County District Court said that Fineday contacted the person by phone call, followed by more voice messages and text messages.
Domestic assault
Gary Michael Raymond Palmer, 34, of Brook Park, was charged with domestic assault felony level in Mille Lacs District Court, related to an incident Dec. 29 in Milaca. Palmer allegedly pushed and hit a person at the residence, while she was holding an infant. Palmer had been previously convicted of felony threats of violence in 2019 and 2020 and is awaiting sentencing.
Stolen property, drug possession
Clinton Elliot Smith Jr., 26, of Isle was charged with a county of receiving stolen property, a felony, and possession of drugs at a felony level in in Mille Lacs District Court. The offense was dated Dec. 29.
The court documents state that Smith had been seen driving a stolen vehicle, which was reported to Mille Lacs Tribal Police. Smith had multiple active warrants for his arrest. Police were called to a residence in Onamia where Smith exited the house without issue and was arrested. When Smith was being booked on his warrants, jail staff reportedly found a bag of white powder in his shoe that tested positive for fentanyl.
Each charge carries a potential sentence of five years and/or $10,000 fine.
5th degree assault
A Milaca man is facing criminal charges after being accused of punching a woman inside a vehicle at an Onamia drive-in.
Eighteen-year-old Syrus A. Pacheco is facing charges of 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.
Pacheco was in a vehicle parked at the drive-in in July 2021 when a woman claims she was assaulted by the Milaca man.
A 19-year-old woman allegedly approached the vehicle, opened the door, and kicked and punched the victim multiple times, causing her glasses to fly off, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs county District Court.
Pacheco is then accused of grabbing the woman and punching her.
The victim was eventually able to get out of the vehicle and flee the scene of the assault.
Law enforcement was called and a responding deputy noted abrasions to the victim’s face.
The victim also reported losing an iPhone during the incident.
If convicted, Pacheco faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
