Deon Joseph Fineday is being charged in district court that he did knowing violate a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) within 10 years of the first of two or more previous qualified domestic violence-related offense convictions or adjudications of delinquency.
According to the complaint:
On Sept 2, 2021, Deon Joseph Fineday, was personally served in district court with a DANCO prohibiting him from having contact with the person in question at a Mille Lacs County address.
The order remains in effect.
On Dec 3, Mille Lacs Tribal Police where dispatched to the address on a report that that Fineday was present and threatening someone at the residence.
Officers spoke to the person at the address who agreed that Fineday was present, but denied that he had engaged in threatening behavior. Another witness confirmed that Fineday had been present at the protected address, and that he had spoken to the person, but denied that any altercation took place.
That witness explained that they had given Fineday a ride from the residence to another location, and told officers where to find him.
Officers went to the advised location and found Fineday hiding. Fineday initially claimed that he had been there for several hours, but when confronted, he admitted that he had been to the protected address.
Fineday was then taken into custody.
Fineday has prior delinquency adjudication for domestic assault, and prior conviction for DANCO violation as well.
If convicted the maximum sentence is 30 days to five years or $10,000 fine, or both.
