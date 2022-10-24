A 22-year-old Onamia man is facing 12 different felony charges for dissemination and possession of pornographic work involving minors. Justin Erick Nelson will have his first court appearance Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Mille Lacs County District Court in Milaca.
The statement of probable cause details 12 different videos associated with the charges brought against Nelson. It states that a Mille Lacs County investigator was contacted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) after they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCEMC). The tip was from Jan. 4, 2021, when someone with the username “Justin Nelson” logged into Dropbox from an Onamia address and uploaded four videos of child pornography. The email account associated with the Dropbox record belonged to Nelson.
Law enforcement, including BCA agents, executed a search warrant on March 3, 2021. The statement says Nelson admitted to law enforcement during the search that he stored “videos and pictures on Dropbox of children perform sexual acts.” He said he had been collecting the videos “for a few months,” as well as trading them with others.
The BCA’s Digital and Multimedia Evidence Laboratory recovered one image and 80 videos containing child pornography from the flash drive from Nelson’s Dropbox.
Nelson faces four charges for disseminating pornographic work, which, if convicted, can come with a maximum sentence of seven years or a fine of $10,000, or both, and up to five years of conditional release. He also faces eight charges for possession of pornographic work. The maximum sentence, if convicted, is five years and/or $5,000 fine and up to five years of conditional release.
