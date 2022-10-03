An Onamia male is facing three felony charges and two misdemeanors after criminal incidents spanning over two days.
According to the complaints:
An Onamia male is facing three felony charges and two misdemeanors after criminal incidents spanning over two days.
According to the complaints:
On September 12, a Mille Lacs County deputy received a report that Eric Shawn Reddinger, 47, assaulted someone. A witness corroborated the incident, and the deputy observed cuts near the victim’s eye and nose; the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a nasal fracture and corneal abrasion.
A KOPS (Keep Our Police Safe) alert was put out for Reddinger, who called law enforcement and claimed he was the one who was assaulted. He declined to meet with law enforcement.
On September 13, law enforcement received a report of an assault and possible break-in.
An individual at that location shared with law enforcement that, while in a camper with three other individuals, they heard hissing from a tire. When they went outside to investigate, Reddinger was near the vehicle and holding a knife.
Reddinger began to advance on the individual with the knife, and the individual, afraid Reddinger would attack, kicked out at him. The two proceeded to wrestle briefly, before Reddinger broke off and ran into another yard across the street.
Law enforcement saw the flat tire on the vehicle, and the individual said Reddinger had removed the valve stem. Another individual present reported a tire on their vehicle had been flattened.
The complaint said several agencies were dispatched to help track Reddinger, including a K-9 unit. He was found hiding in an abandoned trailer near the scene of the attack. On Reddinger’s person, the lockblade was already extended on his knife; law enforcement also found a pocket multitool, flashlights, a butane lighter and a glass pipe often used to consume controlled substance. According to the complaint, the pipe had a white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamines.
Reddinger is charged with second- and third-degree assault, felony charges, and a felony charge of domestic assault. He is also charged with fourth-degree damage to property, a misdemeanor, and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Previously, Reddinger has been convicted of a felony fifth-degree assault in 2019, a felony domestic assault in 2018 and 2016, a misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in 2015, and a misdemeanor DANCO violation in 2015.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.