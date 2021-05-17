An Onamia man, Gerald Wade Nickaboine Jr., 25, had just been charged and apprehended for criminal vehicular operation with substantial bodily harm four days prior, on April 20, to being released on a $5,000 bond when he was charged and arrested with a felony domestic assault on April 24.
According to the criminal complaint:
On or about April 24, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched on a 911 call to Ookwemin Loop in reports of an assault on a female.
Upon arrival, the officer saw that the female, who was holding a baby, was visibly shaken with a bloody nose, scratches and cuts and red marks on her body. The female stated that Nickaboine had assaulted her by grabbing her by the neck and arm and punching her in the head and body numerous times. The assault victim said she tried to call 911 but Nickaboine took her phone and made threats of harm toward her. The female said she feared for her life and attempted to fight back. She was eventually able to run out of the back of the house but was pulled back in by Nickaboine, according to the complaint.
At that time, according to the complaint, Nickaboine’s father entered the home and attempted to lure Nickaboine out of the home while telling the female to not call law enforcement. The female then retrieved the baby from a bedroom and went to a neighbor’s house where the neighbor called law enforcement. Law enforcement found the victim’s broken phone on the kitchen floor.
Nickaboine has been convicted of felony domestic assault in 2013, felony fifth degree assault in 2013, and misdemeanor DANCO Violation in 2013. He has also been charged and convicted with fifth degree drug possession in 2013 Nickaboine was adjudicated delinquent of gross misdemeanor fifth degree assault in 2013.
The felony domestic assault charge comes with a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine.
