1,700 tutors needed to help Minnesota students succeed
In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, one reading, one math and two early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Onamia schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said, “After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track.”
O’Conner said no teaching experience is needed. Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.
Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in August. Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.
About Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps:
Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are evidence-based AmeriCorps programs dedicated to helping all children become strong learners. Tutors placed in local schools, work one-on-one or in small groups with students to help improve their skills. Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown that students who have Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps make greater gains and faster progress. Building on success in Minnesota, the programs are replicated nationally in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are administrated through a national nonprofit, Ampact (formerly Reading & Math, Inc.). For more information, please visit www.readingandmath.org.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
