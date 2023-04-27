During her report at the March Onamia School Board meeting, assistant high school principal Karn Dols explained credit recovery options for students.
She said Onamia has many credit recovery opportunities available for grades 9-12 at this point in the year for any students coming up short of the necessary credits. “There are 47 kids who have utilized credit recovery during some point of the school year. That might be after school or on the weekends.” Right now credit recovery generally runs Monday through Wednesday each week, but “this will tend to increase in the last couple of months,” Dols said.
One more future recovery opportunity will be on April 29. Summer credit recovery is the first two weeks of June, and during the second week, the priority will go to the seniors to finish their credits and get their diplomas. “So we’re encouraging kids that need to do that to sign up as soon as possible, and get their credits done.”
Dols reported that the fourth quarter started on March 27. “Last Friday, March 24 we did not have students and it was used as a staff development day and for grading. Report cards will be fully submitted by Tuesday, March 28 and will be out by the end of the week.”
Onamia Prom is scheduled at Izatys on May 6. The grand march will also be held at Izatys “We did that last year and it worked out well except the weather didn’t cooperate, hopefully it’s better this year.” After prom is being held at the high school again this year. Donations are always encouraged for the event.
Dols said conferences were held in early March. “The trend is there is always a little more attendance at the high school than the elementary, and years past we’ve noticed that night time attendance is better than day time attendance, and weather played a factor as well this year. But we sure would like to see more high school parents come to conferences.”
March has been a busy month at Onamia schools with lots of activities: Wolf Ridge, band/choir trip, band/choir competition, CLC Job Fair, Fond du Lac Job/Career fair, ACT testing. “For a two or three week stretch there it seemed like someone was always going somewhere and doing something. Our staff has been incredibly flexible covering for one another,” Dols said.
The 6-12 grade choir/band concert was held on Tuesday, March 21. “Huge shout out to the music department for all their hard work in the month of March, between the St. Louis and Kansas City trip, the contest, and the concerts. It was a lot for you guys. Susan Thomas and Jennifer VanReese did an amazing job,” Dols said.
Onamia’s Snow Daze activities got cut short this year due to weather, “But we made sure to reschedule our all school trivia and pajama day, we had that event on March 2,” Dols noted.
Onamia High School hosted the 10th annual Mary Catherine Virnig Blood Drive on March 27. “It’s been great to see members of the community coming out and joining us for that, and some students as well,” Dols said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.