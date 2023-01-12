Superintendent JJ Vold gave his report at the Dec. 19 Onamia School Board meeting. The board was decked out in holiday cheer and the holiday staff gathering was also held that afternoon prior to the meeting, and a meal was served.
Vold began his report announcing the school had a meet and greet at the new District 1 Community Center on Nov. 30. He said, “It was an outstanding evening. A special thank you to District 1 Representative Virgil Wind for hosting the meet and greet – our entire staff had a wonderful time and we all really enjoyed the event.”
He added, “We also had Tribal Consultations on Dec. 6 at the Mille Lacs Band Government Center. Special thank you to Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, District 1 Representative Virgil Wind, and everyone who attended. We had a great day and very productive high-quality discussions centered around partnerships and collaboration in our quest to continue best serving our students and families at Onamia Public Schools.”
Vold said one of the biggest tasks at Onamia schools right now at the district level is to determine their long term plan for transportation. “As you know we’ve had some change-ups in transportation recently, and we will continue meeting regularly and discussing all things related to transportation and transportation services for the district until we have a longer term plan in place.”
The holiday day concert for K-5 was on Dec. 5. Vold said, “It was awesome with a wonderful turnout, the kids performed amazingly well, great job everyone.” The 6-12 grade holiday concert was the same night as the board meeting on Dec. 19.
Vold noted that the nominations are open for the Onamia Athletic Hall of Fame. “This will be our second induction ceremony. Nomination forms can be found on the district website.”
Vold said the talent show and other events happened that week as well, and the winter sports and activities are in full swing.
The Raiders Leadership Committee meeting on Friday morning, Dec. 16 at Onamia was canceled due to the previous week’s school closings due to the weather. But Vold said, “We are working collaboratively to best serve our students at both schools and things are going very well with the co-op. Our ongoing communication and meetings have been very productive and we will continue to meet regularly as a committee.”
Vold said he attended the Regional Superintendents meeting on Dec. 16 in Mora. “That was awesome, and I got to connect with a lot of the area superintendents.”
The holiday staff gathering was also the night of the meeting, and Vold said, “A special thank you to all that stopped by. I’d say most of the staff stopped by at some point, so we appreciate everyone having a meal and hanging out.”
Vold said, “We received our first Impact Aid payment, which was about right on par with last year’s first payment, which is good news.”
Onamia schools have been in communication with the American Federation of State and Federal Employees Union leadership to work together on ideas and solutions for some staffing shortages that they are facing as a District.
Vold concluded his report by wishing everyone a safe and relaxing holiday break.
