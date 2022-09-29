The Onamia school board held their first meeting since school restarted for the 2022-23 school year on Sept. 19 in the high school media room.
Dan Fischer, pre-K to eight principal gave his report to the board. Fischer said they “had a wonderful first day of school, lots of new faces, lots of new students.” The open house in the elementary school was well attended and Fischer added, “It was great to see students in person and excited about coming back to school.”
Fischer noted that enrollment is up and added, “Our office continues to handle incoming enrollments. Currently there are 252 students in the elementary, compared to 230 last June, so we’re up 22 kids total. We lost a rather large group of sixth graders to the high school but overall enrollment is up with over 50 new kids coming into the elementary school, so great numbers there.”
Fischer said there are 44 kids in first grade and 43 in kindergarten. “We’re running out of lockers. We no longer give two lockers to each kid as we’ve done in the past, but that’s a good problem to have.”
Students will learn about bus safety this week. Brian Lathrup from transportation will talk to the students in pre-K through grade six on the importance of being safe while riding the bus.
Karn Dols, 7-12 assistant principal, reported, “The first week of school was a success.” During advisory time all classes went over procedures and expectations of the high school. Dols said, “On Friday we played Raider Bingo over the intercom. We also held class meetings to talk about student council representatives, fundraising opportunities, and specific grade level items that needed to be discussed.”
Homecoming is coming up and set for Sept. 26-30. Dols said “Details are coming out soon, but we’ll have dress up days, events during the school days, there’s a day volleyball game on the Sept. 27. Information should be going out over the next couple days.”
The Mentorship Committee met on Friday, Sept. 15 to check in with the new staff to see if there are any questions or concerns. “We like to meet with new teachers and their mentors two times per month for the first two months of school and then we’ll meet with them monthly after that.”
Dols reported, “The back to school workshop week went well. Staff attended training on mental health, the impacts of homelessness, ALICE, held staff meetings, and had classroom work time.”
A school-wide open house was held on Aug. 31 and was well-attended. Dols added, “Grade seven orientation was also held to help incoming students and families become more comfortable in a new setting.”
The band and choir students recently received information about a music department trip to St. Louis and Kansas City, Mo. in the spring of 2023. A parent meeting will be held on Sept. 27. “This will be a great opportunity as they didn’t get to go on a trip last year, so I know this is a last chance opportunity for some kids and they haven’t gone on one for several years now,” Dols said.
Dols reported, “The Mille Lacs Band DNR offered a wild rice demonstration on Lake Onamia that some of our students attended last week. The event even pulled Dana Munson out of retirement for a couple of days. It was good to see him, the kids were excited to see him. So that was a cool event.”
Board member Brian Barnett noted that it sounded like things were going well, and then asked if they needed anything. Fischer and Dols both simultaneously said staffing. Fischer reiterated they needed a dean of students and also had two paras who will hopefully be starting soon. Dols said, “Right now at the high school we’re OK and the need is in the elementary.”
Chair Virgil Wind then asked how the pre-K was sitting for students. Fischer said, “Right now surprisingly we’re a little bit lower than last year, I think we’re in the 20s and we have 12 three year olds we’ll be adding to that mix, so between those two groups we will be over 30.”
Dols added, “There is an early childhood open house on Sept. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rolf Olson Center for families to sign up for a variety of classes.” Fischer then added, “We have a full menu of early childhood offerings this year, so we’re excited about that.”
