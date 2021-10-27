The Onamia City Council began the new business portion of their October meeting agreeing to enter into an engineering contract for a new water treatment plant scheduled to break ground next summer and take a year to complete. The plant, which also includes the installation of a new well, is set to be located on the site of the present tennis courts in an Onamia park.
The Council then entertained an issue concerning a recent request by a potential entrepreneur who wished to purchase a considerable amount of land on Main Street, Onamia, for business purposes. One of the areas proposed was the site of the present skate park, skating rink and abandoned used car lot. Knowing that if they allowed that property to be bought, and that they would have to move the skating facilities along with finding a place to build a new tennis court, the Council mulled over what city-owned land that would be available for those moves. The Council agreed to contact the person wishing to buy some business property and inform him of city land which may be available.
The Council will also pursue looking for spaces to relocate the present recreational facilities.
A person who recently bought a home in town that was wanting to also use that space as a business enterprise, was requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) from the Council. A public hearing on this issue is scheduled for Oct 27, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The Council then agreed to look into making several minor changes to a couple of recently revised pacts, including some wording in their amendments to the city zoning ordinances, and a few changes to the agreement made with the developers of the ensuing “Red Willow” housing project.
The monthly report by the city police department included an update on the vehicle situation currently in the department. After hearing several proposals for purchasing a new vehicle, the Council agreed on one that seemed to fit their budget for the coming year. Police chief Bob Matzke told the Council that a panel had interviewed two potential part-time officers, both of whom the thought to be “favorable.” The Council agreed to hire the two depending on how they do with the screening process.
Matzke also reminded the Council that the police department will again be participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and said that his department will be making preparations for patrolling the town on Halloween evening. Because Halloween occurs on Sunday this year, many of the businesses in town will be handing out candy from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
The current city lawyer, Damian Toven, attended the council meeting to inform the panel of two things: the company he represents based in the Twin Cities is currently being dissolved, but his firm based in Princeton will continue as usual with his entire staff on hand. Toven said the rates quoted last year will remain in tact and that he will now be owner of the firm.
