A 40th Onamia High reunion was held on Au. 14 at the Onamia Vet’s Club. Seventy-two classmates were invited along with another 48 part-timers, hence, “All Class of ‘81”. Sixty five showed up.
Classmates traveled from near and as faraway as Alaska - Lee Johnson and Liz (Brummer) Hulking and Julie (Kane) Meyer from Florida.
The celebration started with a social gathering featuring a ‘70’s and ‘80’s music playlist created by classmate Doug Boser.
A dinner buffet was catered by “Sister’s Catering,” with classmate Connie (Johnson) Honnold and sister Debbie doing the honors.
Floral arrangements with the class flower (white carnation w/green tips) were donated by classmate Brenda (Smith) Meyer.
A beautiful tribute board was made by Suzi Kissinger for those whom had passed.
Class president Daniel Abramowicz, and committee chair, Julie (Milton) Solberg, made a presentation to the class by acknowledging and recognizing, those who served our country and payed tribute to those who had passed too soon.
A class picture was taken outside and Remembrance Books created by Julie (Milton) Solberg were passed out at the end.
