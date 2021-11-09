The rosters for this year’s all-conference honors music ensembles were set and announced this last week. Onamia High School is proud to have seven all-conference jazz ensemble students this year and ten all-conference concert band students.
Representing Onamia in the all-conference jazz ensemble will be Ashley Rogers (alto sax), Noah Jacobson (alto sax), Isabelle Wickham (tenor sax), Abby Biniek (baritone sax), Eric Dickson (trumpet), Svea Carlson (trombone), and Mattthew Larson (guitar.)
Representing Onamia in the all-conference concert band are Abby Biniek (baritone sax), Svea Carlson (horn), Eric Dickson (coronet), Matthew Larson (percussion), Molly Saboo (flute), Sadie Shippee (clarinet), Lauren Smart (baritone), Isabelle Wickham (bass clarinet), Ashley Rogers (alto sax), and Zoe Brandon (trombone).
The all-conference bands rehearse and perform in December, January, and February, with public performances in both Pine City and Braham. Dates to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.