Editor’s Note: Since the passing of this policy, Superintendent JJ Vold stated, “The Onamia School Board passed policy 491 in compliance with the federal mandate on Jan. 10. Since that time, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed enforcement of the ETS (Emergency Temporary Standard). As a result, District Policy 491 (that was recently enacted) is also stayed and no longer effective. The District has since returned to pre-ETS operation.”
Onamia School Board had a special meeting Monday, Jan. 10, to approve a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or testing and face coverings policy as regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Policy 491 was approved.
As per the policy, “Any employee that chooses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 must be fully vaccinated no later than Jan. 10, 2022. Any employee not fully vaccinated by Jan. 10, 2022, will be subject to the regular testing and face covering requirements of this policy until fully vaccinated.” The policy outlined the following.
Definition of “Fully vaccinated”
Employees will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the requisite number of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Employees will be considered partially vaccinated if they received only one dose of a two-dose vaccine. This policy does not require booster vaccinations.
Employees are responsible for scheduling their own vaccination appointments through their medical provider or pharmacy. The school district may hold vaccine clinics that the employee may attend, but the availability of a vaccine clinic does not shift the responsibility of obtaining a vaccination from the employee.
Proof of vaccination
Acceptable proof of vaccination must include the employee’s name and should include the type of vaccine administered, the date(s) of administration, and the name of the healthcare professional(s) or clinic site(s) that administered the vaccine.
Unvaccinated employees who report to the workplace at least once every seven days must provide first test results on Feb. 9, 2022 to the COVID Coordinator. Must be tested for COVID-19 at least once every seven days and must provide documentation of the most recent COVID-19 test result to the COVID Coordinator no later than the seventh day following the date on which the employee last provided a test result. Employees are not allowed to return to work until test results are received.
Approved COVID-19 tests are tests for SARS-CoV-2. The Onamia School District has a full-time COVID Coordinator to assist employees with testing resources and protocols.
Face coverings
Employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a face covering, effective Jan. 10, 2022. Face coverings must completely cover the nose and mouth, be made with two or more layers of a breathable fabric that is tightly woven, be secured to the head with ties, ear loops, or elastic bands that go behind the head, fit snugly over the nose, mouth, and chin with no large gaps on the outside of the face and be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, visible holes, punctures, or other openings.
Acceptable face coverings include clear face coverings or cloth face coverings with a clear plastic panel that otherwise meet these criteria and which may be used to facilitate communication with people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing or others who need to see a speaker’s mouth or facial expressions to understand speech or sign language respectively.
COVID-19 positive employees
The policy also includes criteria for COVID-19 positive employees “The Onamia School District has implemented a procedure for keeping COVID-19 positive employees away from the workplace in certain circumstances in accordance with MDH guidelines.” If an employee has severe COVID-19 or an immune disease, the school district will follow the guidance of a licensed healthcare provider regarding return to work.
Although there are accommodation requests in this policy that include any employee that may have conditions that are medically contradictory, any employee who does not comply with this policy will be subject to disciplinary action as set forth in School District policy and the employee’s collective bargaining agreement or employment contract or other agreement, to the extent applicable.
This policy is effective immediately and mandatory COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees will be effective Feb. 9, 2022.
