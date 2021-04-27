A work session for Onamia schools was held on April 12. The school board was present as well as other staff pertaining to the agenda. Onamia School Superintendent JJ Vold kicked off the session with a presentation called Panther Vision 2021-2022. The presentation covered a number of future and present topics that the school is going to have to address. The first was the staffing of the Early Childhood Education Program. Susan Bracken and Pat Estrem are both planning to retire after this year. The current model was displayed along with the future vision.
Two options were presented. Option one was to fill the openings with some existing staff and a new hire of a part time parent educator. Option two utilized some existing staff as well as a new hire of a full time early childhood family education/early childhood screening coordinator/parent educator or utilize current staff and hire part time teachers and a part time coordinator.
Vold then outlined the current administrative structure and then the Pre-K through 12 administrative team with two options for reorganizing the later. Option one included a shift in duties of the current team and added an extra elementary behavior support and a third social worker using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER). These are in the form of grants. Option two included a shift in duties of the current team.
Next was a slide outlining the Elementary Behavior Support showing the current model and the vision which included a new hire of an elementary social worker and a behavior interventionist using ESSER funds again and detailed the responsibilities of each new position.
Onamia Academy (formerly Mille Lacs Academy) was up next. Vold announced that Holly Booth, education director at the facility, has resigned and will be leaving shortly taking a new position elsewhere. He then outlined two options to fill the position. Option one was to fill the position of a full time director from within for the interim of the school year. Option two was to move an existing internal staff member to a lead teacher or dean and another to a part-time administrator. He also outlined what the special education supervisor position will look like with the change in the director position and how the workload would be distributed for the person leaving Onamia school and going to the Academy.
Vold then announced long time Community Education Director Cyndy Rudolf will be retiring at the end of July when her current contract expires this summer. This position will be filled internally. Rudolf is also the program director for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21CCLC) grant. This position would be a new hire and is currently posted. She is also the program director for the Devolved Formula Capital (DFC) grant as well as the supervisor at the Lions Gym. This position will be filled internally as well.
The activities director position was also addressed, and Vold shared the vision for that position. It included all existing duties and some new responsibilities for Jason Leonard including work on facility updates. He would also take over the Lion’s Gym supervisor position.
Vold wrapped up the presentation with a look at the interim plan for the next two months that would round out the school year. That included dividing up duties during the transition of the interim positions, overseeing the hiring process of the new hires, filling coaching positions for the Mille Lacs Raiders, and hiring for summer school and community education programs.
The remainder of the session discussed COVID-19 related news including the goal of staying in the in-person learning model for the rest of the year and monitoring the situation closely. Homecoming and prom are scheduled to take place, and graduation locations were discussed based on Minnesota Department of Health guidelines of social distancing. Right now the graduating class is hovering in the mid-thirties.
