Jeff Walz was the recipient of the April Raiders Recognition award. PreK-8 principal Lisa DeMars gave the presentation and said, “Jeff has served Onamia schools for over 33 years and has 100 coaching seasons - which is amazing!” Walz replied, “I enjoy it.” DeMars continued saying, “Walz has only missed four days in all those years. He is kind, considerate, patient, flexible, reliable, hard working and a very giving teacher.” DeMars also read off some of the other members of the staff’s praises. As Walz was leaving, Chair Virgil Wind added, “I just want to say thank you, because I know that first year I really put you to the test.” Walz replied, “Virgil, you were a piece of cake.”
Jeff Walz was the recipient of the April Raiders Recognition award. PreK-8 principal Lisa DeMars gave the presentation and said, “Jeff has served Onamia schools for over 33 years and has 100 coaching seasons - which is amazing!” Walz replied, “I enjoy it.” DeMars continued saying, “Walz has only missed four days in all those years. He is kind, considerate, patient, flexible, reliable, hard working and a very giving teacher.” DeMars also read off some of the other members of the staff’s praises. As Walz was leaving, Chair Virgil Wind added, “I just want to say thank you, because I know that first year I really put you to the test.” Walz replied, “Virgil, you were a piece of cake.”
Onamia School Board held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in the media room at the high school. After dispensing with the previous meeting’s business, Chair Virgil Wind moved on to the Raiders Recognition award.
Long time teacher and coach Jeff Walz was the recipient this month. PreK-8 Principal Lisa DeMars made the presentation noting that Walz has been teaching for 33 plus years and has coached 100 seasons missing only four days total in all those years!
There was no visitor communication this meeting, so Wind moved onto the superintendent’s report. Superintendent JJ Vold started off with a congratulations to Sarah Lancaster. “Sarah is one of the 11 finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. We wish Sarah all the best at the next steps at the end of April,” Vold added.
Talk turned to the Raiders and Vold said, “It’s so great to see the Raiders spring sports teams up and running, and we are hoping for better weather to get in all of our games, competitions, and meets this spring. Good luck to all of the Raiders teams and athletes. It was also awesome to see that we had a Raiders youth basketball camp recently over at Isle School.”
“Julia Gray and the ALC staff are running credit recovery almost every night, and Saturday school options as well. The ALC currently has over 30 students enrolled. Also, Julia will be presenting at the May board meeting,” he added
Also, the elementary school was able to get in the Sweetheart Dance and the kindergarten graduation is May 31 at 2:00 p.m., he said.
Talk turned to facilities projects and Vold said, “We have facilities projects in the works including work on our baseball and new softball fields. The new playground will also be installed soon along with re-finishing the gym floors this summer, and banners are being hung up in the gym as well.”
The 2022-23 school calendar is done and was unanimously approved. Next Vold wanted to recognize Emily Funk and Samantha Stengl for School Social Workers Appreciation Month. “Thank you to Emily and Sam for all you do” Vold added
Prom will be Saturday, May 21, and will be held at Izatys, the grand march will be at Izatys at 4:30 p.m. Vold said in closing, “We are gearing up for a really busy spring with field trips, fun events, tournaments, games, meets, concerts, and of course graduation on Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.