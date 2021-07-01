At the regular Onamia School Board meeting held on Monday, June 21 at the Mille Lacs Academy, Onamia Superintendent JJ Vold gave an update on the Mille Lacs Raiders and the merging of Isle and Onamia high school sports during his report, and during the activities director report, Vold recapped the spring sports’ season and awards.
Raiders merger update
Vold reported that the Raiders have already begun this week with a football camp and a volleyball camp including summer matches. Teams have shared meals and grilled together and also had some practices and other things to get to know each other. Vold said they also had another leadership meeting in Isle on June 17. “We continue to meet with the leadership team frequently in order to keep the communication open and moving forward,” he noted. He also said the new Raiders volleyball team has a facebook page set up as well, and there are plans to move forward with the new football scoreboard. Regarding concessions and the project to remodel WestCliff, the board will get feedback from staff on the WestCliff project as they begin construction. Vold also said all of the head varsity and assistant varsity coaches are now in place for the Raiders. Previously combined sports will have the same coaching staff.
Director Jason Bloomer asked the board for an update on sponsorship, equipment, coaches, schedules, and inventory. Board Chair Virgil Wind responded that both Activity Directors were in the process of doing inventories of each school. Wind agreed that it’s important to find out what the current inventory is and to go from there. With football beginning in the fall, and also being the biggest expense, that is currently being given priority. Vold added, “We have worked collaboratively with the leadership team and designated which schools will sponsor which sports.”
Spring sports wrap up
The baseball team wrapped up their season. The season was highlighted with three walk-off wins this year and finished fourth in the Great River Conference. Noah Rohloff, Brendan Carlson and Jake Wind were selected as All-Conference with Eric Pederson receiving an Honorable Mention.
The Mille Lacs Raiders track team finished up sections at St. John’s University. The girls battled tough weather conditions on a hot, muggy day. Competing that day were Onamia’s Svea Carlson, Kailee Barnett, Aiyanna Mitchell, and Molly Saboo. Saboo placed in both of her events, fifth in the 800 meters and sixth in the 1600 meters.
The Mille Lacs Raiders Golf team had one entrant at the state golf tournament this year. Isle’s Teagen Haggberg shot an 84 on Day one of the state golf tournament and came in 35 out of 84 for class A.
The girls’ softball team finished up their season as well last week. The girls finished with a 16-7 record this year and had four All-Conference selections. Isle’s Jill Thompson, Izzy Krawiecki, Tommi Spengler, and Jenna Carlson and Honorable Mention went to Isle’s Sydney Kapsner.
The Marching Band and Flag Line performed over the last couple of weeks. The group marched through hot conditions as they performed at Onamia Days Parade and then at ValleyFair.
Vold and the board congratulated Kailee Barnett as she is now the 72nd “3 for 6” recipient at Onamia High School. The “3 for 6” Award is given when a student athlete competes in three sports for six years straight.
Vold and the board also congratulated Brendan Carlson and Kailee Barnett as they are the 2021 Scholar Athletes.
