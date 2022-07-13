Superintendent JJ Vold gave Onamia Activities Director Jason Leonard’s report at the June 27 monthly school board meeting, starting off with a congratulations to Jake Wind and Molly Saboo as they are Onamia High School’s “Scholar Athletes” for the class of 2022.
The Scholastic Athlete Award goes to the male and female student athlete in the senior class who has competed in at least two sports in their junior and senior year and has the highest grade point average. Leonard wrote, “Congratulations and best of luck to the both of you in your future endeavors.”
Congratulations was also given to Jake Wind, as he became Onamia High School’s 73rd “3 for 6” athlete for the class of 2022. Leonard wrote, “Congratulations Jake, that is an amazing achievement.”
Leonard wished good luck to the following athletes as they signed their letter of intent to participate in athletics at the collegiate level: Jake Wind: Central Lakes College for baseball; Molly Saboo: Bemidji State University for cross country and track; and Katie Rocholl: Alexandria Technical College for volleyball.
Onamia school’s pep band was busy these last couple of weeks, as they finished up their season performing at Valleyfair and Onamia Days.
Leonard wrote, “Raider athletes are still working on their craft during the summer.” Speed and Strength is up and running and summer baseball is currently going on. The volleyball team will be participating in camps and leagues. There will also be open gyms at both schools for basketball for all grade levels. Football practices are currently running Monday nights.
Leonard ended the report writing, “Congratulations to Svea Carlson as she qualified and competed at the State Track meet June 10 at St. Michael Albertville high school.”copy
