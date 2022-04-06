Although students and staff were on spring break that week, the Onamia school board met on their usual 3rd Monday of the month on March 2. Anticipating it was going to be a short meeting, the board got right down to business.
After approving the previous minutes and the evening’s agenda, Board Chair Virgil Wind announced this month’s Raiders Recognition award was going to Marlow Lovaas from the rider support staff.
With no visitor communications, Onamia superintendent JJ Vold gave a quick update on the work session and finance meetings held on March 7 that covered Raiders expenses and a revised budget. He also said, “Before the end of the school year, there will be new playground equipment installed, and the gym floor will be refinished this summer with the new Raider logo added.” He then moved on to his superintendent report.
Vold reported the March music concert was held on Friday, March 18. And went on to say that this week marks spring break for Onamia Schools and added, “This is the first spring break in many years at Onamia.” March 18 was also the end of the 3rd Quarter “so as of today we are already approaching the 4th quarter,” Vold noted.
Vold said they held an administrative meeting the week of March 14 and “Got caught up on everything, and are getting prepared for a busy spring with field trips, and all the exciting things that go into spring, which are of course capstoned by graduation on June 3, at 7 p.m.”
Vold also said, “We are pleased with the financial progress we have made as a district which was included in my finance report tonight.” Onamia is also currently planning for the 2022-23 school year with staffing and scheduling to be prepared for the new school year.
MCA testing will begin very soon, Vold announced and the Lions Gym has officially been updated, and there have been pictures posted on Facebook as well. Vold added “go down there and check it out when you can.”
“Spring sports and activities are up and running which is an exciting time of year,” Vold said. The 7th graders went to Wolf Ridge in March “and the trip was a blast,” according to Vold.
He also announced, “We are looking forward to our Spring Tribal Consultations coming up here again in April as well. This is always the busiest and best time of year.”
Vold also gave Jason Leonard’s activity report as well, and said, “The Mille Lacs Raiders Special Olympics basketball team competed earlier this month at Staples/Motley High School. The Raiders did a great job competing with area schools and celebrated afterwards at Pizza Ranch.”
“Congratulations are to Zach Remer of the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team as he finished in 4th place at the wrestling state tournament. Zach also picked up his 100th win of his career,” Vold said.
On March 9, the senior high band and choir traveled to Rush City to participate in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) large group music contest. According to Jason Leonard’s activity report, each group had the opportunity to work with, and be evaluated by three judges. “Our choir earned three excellent ratings for their performance, and our band earned two excellent and one superior rating,” Vold said
The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team was busy this past week. Monday, March 21, the team traveled to Ogilvie for the Great River Conference speech meet, then on Saturday, March 26 they traveled to Cambridge. Vold added. The speech team gave a public performance on March 31.
Spring activities are underway, softball, baseball, track and golf will be practicing indoors at both Isle and Onamia schools “until weather permits.” Vold said.
Aiyanna Mitchell gave the student board member report and announced the seniors “were fine having the graduation in the gym as usual this year.” And hr talked about a field trip to Valley Fair. Mitchell added there was interest by the seniors to do the banner pictures on Main Street again this year, and the board agreed that would be a great idea.
After approval of the consent agenda (income/expenses) and taking care of some more business and board action, the board approved the new logos for The Mille Lacs Raiders. There was a preliminary picture of the logos at the meeting.
