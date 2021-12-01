Onamia Schools Athletic Director Jason Leonard gave an update regarding the fall sports wrap up at the Nov. 15 regular school board meeting.
He began by congratulating Molly Saboo on her amazing cross country career. Saboo participated in the Class A State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 6. She finished 69 out of 160 runners. Leonard said the Mille Lacs crew had a wonderful time in Northfield, and after a terrific send off on that Friday, Saboo ended her high school cross country career by running a great race.
The Mille Lacs Raiders Special Olympics was held on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The team traveled to Jack’s House in Brainerd for a bowling competition. Leonard said, “The team looked forward to representing Onamia schools and competing with other area schools in bowling.”
Leonard went on to say the fall sports season wrapped up this fall with football, volleyball, cross country and cheer, and it was a great start to the new co-op. “It was great to see the amount of kids coming out for our programs along with fans from both communities coming together.” Leonard said he looks forward to the same with winter activities. Winter season is starting up and there will be both junior high girls and boys basketball, varsity girls and boys basketball, 7-12 wrestling, winter cheer, junior high speech, one-act play and after Christmas break varsity speech will start.
“For sign ups it looks like we will have quite a few participation numbers again, which is a good problem to have,” Leonard said. The high school musical “Lucky Stiff” started last week and performed a dinner show on Thursday, a Friday evening show, and a matinee on Saturday afternoon of that week. “Like every year it takes a lot of people and hours to make the musical go, but the directors Susan Thomas and Jenifer Lundin, pit band director Jennifer VanReese, along with the whole cast have been doing a great job all fall with our musical,” Leonard said.
Logo/mascot submissions for the new Raiders Logo have been submitted from students, staff and community members to help guide the direction. The next step will be to send some of the selected artwork pieces to the branding company to have multiple examples mocked up.
Elementary report
Elementary Principal Lisa Demars gave an update on what’s happening in the elementary end of the school. Demars reported the October family fun event was the first in person event since March 2019. Some 118 people attended and everyone had fun, she said.
The November Family Fun Night was held Thursday, Nov. 18 along with a benefit for fallen senior Cayden Eagle’s family. The school also had turkey bingo and fun math activities that evening as well.
Demars introduced a new program called Raider Rockstars Staff and Students that started this year. “Each week three different students and one staff member are chosen as a Raider Rockstar. Students and staff have a traveling trophy they can proudly display in their classroom,” Demars said. Students also receive inflatable guitars to bring home.
Conferences were held on Oct. 20 and 21. The elementary concert for Pre k-5th grade is on Monday, Dec. 6. Onamia’s Got Talent event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
