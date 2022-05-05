The Onamia School Board met Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. Chair Virgil Wind gave a report from the work session held on April 11 that included Superintendent JJ Vold’s evaluation.
Wind reported that all board members completed the evaluation using a program called “Super-eval” that has several different rubrics that the board can grade the superintendent on. Each rubric includes five or six different areas. It starts out with the relationship with the board, goes onto community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional leadership, annual goals and district specific goals.
The board’s particular goals for the district were: pandemic management, behavior, school finances, student achievement and graduation rates. The board was able to grade Vold within each rubric. The grading categories were - ineffective, developing, effective or highly effective.
The beginning portion of the program is a superintendent “self-reflection.” Vold is able to add commentary to the different rubrics of the evaluation and grade himself as well.
Overall, the board has graded Vold “effective” in the relationship with the board, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional leadership and annual goals.
Wind said, “Going into pandemic management specifically is where he really scored the highest, with his leadership, and many sleepless nights I’m sure, it was the board’s feeling that he did highly effective work. His team is attributed to a lot of that success as well.”
Within the district specific goals, Wind said, “Behavior was an issue we had a few years back, and through the assembly of a great team, we were able to tackle our behavior issues overall.” Therefore, Vold was graded highly effective in that category.
Vold was rated “effective” in school district finances and since student achievement and graduation rates were above state averages, Vold also got an “effective” in that category.
When all scores were averaged together, Vold’s overall rating was “effective.”
Wind then asked Vold if he would like to make any comments. Vold said, “I know we had a very open and honest conversation, and we do have a very open and honest relationship which is great. I thank and appreciate all the hard work that went into this evaluation, and I highly value the feedback of all of our board members throughout this process. I will do everything I can to address the areas of growth, and build on the areas of strength, all with the end goal of serving our school district and school community to the very best of my ability.”
The evaluations are supposed to happen twice a year, but there were some interruptions due to the pandemic. There will be another one once MCA testing results come out. The evaluation is used to discuss the areas of improvement that the board thinks need to be addressed and to see the growth that can come out of having them.
